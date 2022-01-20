 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Seneca police find body in woods off Transit Road near Buffalo Creek
0 comments

West Seneca police find body in woods off Transit Road near Buffalo Creek

Support this work for $1 a month

West Seneca police in a Facebook post Thursday said the body of a deceased man with physical features consistent with a missing man for whom they had been searching was found in a wooded area off Transit Road near Buffalo Creek.

"Our Detective Bureau is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery," the Facebook post said. "The body has been retrieved by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office for official confirmation of the man's identity and the cause of death, which could take several days."

Earlier Thursday, a heavy presence of emergency personnel and equipment was in the area of Transit Road and Clinton Street in West Seneca as police attempted to locate 53-year-old Milton Monnin, who police said suffers from schizophrenia and a traumatic brain injury and has been missing since Tuesday. 

Monin is described as 5-foot-11, with brown hair, brown eyes and a long goatee.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored Columbia jacket and sunglasses. Monnin often walks with a cane in the area of Transit Road and Clinton Street. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News