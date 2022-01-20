West Seneca police find body in woods off Transit Road near Buffalo Creek

West Seneca police in a Facebook post Thursday said the body of a deceased man with physical features consistent with a missing man for whom they had been searching was found in a wooded area off Transit Road near Buffalo Creek.

"Our Detective Bureau is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery," the Facebook post said. "The body has been retrieved by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office for official confirmation of the man's identity and the cause of death, which could take several days."

Earlier Thursday, a heavy presence of emergency personnel and equipment was in the area of Transit Road and Clinton Street in West Seneca as police attempted to locate 53-year-old Milton Monnin, who police said suffers from schizophrenia and a traumatic brain injury and has been missing since Tuesday.

Monin is described as 5-foot-11, with brown hair, brown eyes and a long goatee.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored Columbia jacket and sunglasses. Monnin often walks with a cane in the area of Transit Road and Clinton Street.

