Weapon seized from driver without a valid pistol permit at the Peace Bridge

A weapon was seized Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge.

Officers recovered the weapon from a 61-year-old man in a passenger vehicle headed to Canada, according to U.S. Customs. During the inspection, the U.S. citizen declared to a Canada Border Services Agency officer that he was in possession of a Browning 9 mm handgun. Canadian officers then refused the driver entry into Canada and returned him to the U.S., where he was escorted to the secondary inspection area for further verification.

During the secondary examination, it was determined that the driver owned the firearm, but did not possess a valid pistol permit.

The driver was taken into custody and processed by U.S. Customs officers, after which the firearm and driver were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face a felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.