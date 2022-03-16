 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weapon seized from driver without a valid pistol permit at the Peace Bridge
Buffalo City Hall is framed by an inspection booth at the Peace Bridge in 2019.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

A weapon was seized Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge.

Officers recovered the weapon from a 61-year-old man in a passenger vehicle headed to Canada, according to U.S. Customs. During the inspection, the U.S. citizen declared to a Canada Border Services Agency officer that he was in possession of a Browning 9 mm handgun. Canadian officers then refused the driver entry into Canada and returned him to the U.S., where he was escorted to the secondary inspection area for further verification.

During the secondary examination, it was determined that the driver owned the firearm, but did not possess a valid pistol permit.

The driver was taken into custody and processed by U.S. Customs officers, after which the firearm and driver were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face a felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

