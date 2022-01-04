VA Hospital latest to suspend inpatient visitation

As a result of the surge in Covid-19 infections throughout the region, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Buffalo announced Tuesday that it is suspending physical inpatient visitation at the Bailey Avenue hospital until further notice.

Meanwhile, VA Community Living Center resident visitation with family members at the Batavia VA Medical Center is being limited through glass partitions.

In addition, hospice, palliative care and end of life visits now require approval of the medical care team and medical center director or chief of staff.

The allowance of visitors attending scheduled outpatient appointments with veterans requiring assistance will be determined on a case-by-case basis by the care team.

All visitors must enter through screening stations and will be denied access if they are exhibiting signs of Covid-19 or have a body temperature exceeding 100 degrees. Visitors must also wear masks while inside the facility.

Erie County Medical Center announced a similarly restrictive policy that went into effect last week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.