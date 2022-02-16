VA, DOT to do new traffic study of intersection where vets died

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday that it will work with state officials on a new traffic study of the safety of an intersection near the new veterans cemetery in Pembroke where two vets died in a collision with a tractor-trailer in September.
Hours after New York's two U.S. senators, Rep. Chris Jacobs and a local veterans advocate demanded such a study, Les' Melnyk, a spokesman for the VA's National Cemetery Administration, said: "As the new cemetery develops additional phases, VA will work with NYSDOT to initiate a new traffic study now that the cemetery is open and operational."
'It could have been avoided': VA Cemetery planners' warnings went unheeded before crash killed two vets
"I think that my dad would most definitely happily give up his life to bring light to a dangerous situation and save somebody else's life," the daughter of one of the accident victims said.
Melnyk's comment came amid a growing sense of rage over a Buffalo News story detailing how federal bureaucrats quashed an effort to improve the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road, where Lockport veterans Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf were subsequently killed when they drove into the path of a tractor-trailer after leaving the cemetery Sept. 22.
No one was more outraged than Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican who was the first federal lawmaker to raise concerns about the highway safety issue in a letter to the VA in December.
"I demanded more information from the VA weeks ago because there are serious safety concerns with this intersection that must be addressed," said Jacobs, whose district includes the new Western New York National Cemetery. "The VA and NYSDOT have a responsibility to work together to make it safer."
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, asked that the VA and the state Department of Transportation launch a joint safety investigation at the intersection. They made their request in a letter to Veterans Secretary Denis McDonough and State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.
“For the safety of the traveling public, including veterans and their families visiting the new vets’ cemetery, the VA and NYSDOT must promptly and thoroughly review the safety of this intersection and list the actions that can best address any safety deficiencies," Schumer said in a separate statement.
Gillibrand said she was aghast that when cemetery director James R. Metcalfe II and planner Peter C. Rizzo suggested fixing the intersection, VA bureaucrats reprimanded Metcalfe and reassigned Rizzo.
"I was outraged and deeply disturbed," to hear of the Sept. 22, 2021 accident that claimed the lives of Rowell and Herdendorf, Gillibrand said in an interview. "This sounds like this was preventable. And it's so deeply disturbing that someone could see this coming and exactly what he feared happened."
Metcalfe and Rizzo pushed for traffic safety improvements at the intersection in the spring of 2020, before the cemetery opened. They told other public officials that traffic on Route 77 frequently speeds through the intersection at 55 mph or more, thereby making it difficult for people leaving the cemetery entrance on Indian Falls Road to turn onto the highway.
State DOT officials said that while traffic volumes don't make major changes necessary, a roundabout at the intersection would make it safer. But VA officials rejected that idea, saying in internal emails that they wanted to follow the cemetery's existing plans in order to keep the cemetery's late 2020 opening on track.
Melnyk, the VA spokesman, previously defended the agency's decision not to pursue any safety improvements at the intersection, other than the long-planned right-turn lane from Route 77 onto Indian Falls Road. He cited an earlier state DOT study that said an average of 2.5 accidents happened at that intersection since 2013, not an unusual number of crashes for intersections of that type.
"Should there be evidence of a significant increase in traffic accidents over time, NCA would gladly collaborate with the NYSDOT on further mitigation efforts as warranted," Melnyk said before publication of The News' story on the matter Sunday.
"NCA is saddened by the deaths of Mr. Herdendorf and Mr. Rowell and sends it condolences to their families and loved ones," Melnyk added.
Melnyk said the accident that claimed their lives is tragic, "but it is not evidence of a failure by NCA to address safety at the intersection in question."
Marlene Roll, the national and state legislative chairperson for Veterans of Foreign Wars, disagreed. She grew up on Route 77 in Wyoming County, and said the intersection is in obvious need of improvement.
"Let's learn from this tragedy and let's not repeat it," said Roll, who filed a complaint about the VA's actions regarding the intersection with the VA Inspector General on Wednesday.
James Raymond, a local veterans activist, plans to do something about it. He said he plans to coordinate with other vets and stage a protest to push for safety improvements at the cemetery sometime in the next few weeks.