VA, DOT to do new traffic study of intersection where vets died

"I demanded more information from the VA weeks ago because there are serious safety concerns with this intersection that must be addressed," said Jacobs, whose district includes the new Western New York National Cemetery. "The VA and NYSDOT have a responsibility to work together to make it safer."

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, asked that the VA and the state Department of Transportation launch a joint safety investigation at the intersection. They made their request in a letter to Veterans Secretary Denis McDonough and State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

“For the safety of the traveling public, including veterans and their families visiting the new vets’ cemetery, the VA and NYSDOT must promptly and thoroughly review the safety of this intersection and list the actions that can best address any safety deficiencies," Schumer said in a separate statement.

Gillibrand said she was aghast that when cemetery director James R. Metcalfe II and planner Peter C. Rizzo suggested fixing the intersection, VA bureaucrats reprimanded Metcalfe and reassigned Rizzo.