Under siege, Cuomo adopts a new strategy: 'closed press'

All those, and others, are being examined in whole or in part by investigators for James, the Assembly Judiciary Committee and federal prosecutors and the FBI.

Traveling the state

Meanwhile, Cuomo has been busy flying around the state. He goes to mass vaccine sites or gatherings with community leaders, where he makes an announcement. Press advisories announcing the events for months said reporters are being barred entry because of Covid-19. But, each feature people on a stage or around the microphone with Cuomo, as well as staff and an unknown number of audience members.

Cuomo’s press shop this week dropped the line about Covid-19 being the reason reporters are not allowed into the events. A single event can involve dozens of people to plan, and costs taxpayers considerable amounts in staff time and travel costs for the governor and advisors. On Friday, for instance, he fired up the state plane to get him to Buffalo. He also has a helicopter at his disposal, which he took to an event on Long Island recently.

That the governor is trying to re-shape the narrative about him through some form of media control is a well-worn tactic by politicians in trouble.