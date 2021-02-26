UB sleep study for cancer survivors holds lessons for all

• Small changes will add up if you stick with them.

Others in the study will receive counsel developed at the University of Pittsburgh to bolster sleep behavior:

Specialist puts sleep concerns to rest Dr. Alexander Gelfer has an important piece of advice you should follow this weekend, a recommendation that might be the easiest health directive of the year. Get an extra hour of sleep. As we fall back to standard time early Sunday, bedtime tonight becomes “an opportunity for someone to compensate on some of the sleep they’ve been losing,” said

• Don't go to bed unless you're sleepy.

• Don't stay in bed very long unless you're asleep. Instead, get up and do something relaxing until you’re more tired.

• Get up at the same time every day, no matter how much sleep you got the night before.

“It's got to be a routine” that honors your circadian rhythm, Dean said. “You make kids go to bed, you make them get up, and you know they need their sleep. Everybody needs their sleep. You can't be productive without it.”

The latest study, which runs through 2023, looks to bolster work with lung cancer survivors that Dean started with Dr. Nalaka S. Gooneratne while in Philadelphia and has continued after coming to UB.

Participants in those efforts used fitness trackers to measure sleep and many were relieved to learn they were sleeping more than they thought, Dean said. The same approach is used in the current study.