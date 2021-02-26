UB sleep study for cancer survivors holds lessons for all

An estimated 40% of cancer survivors report sleep disturbances after treatment, a rate more than twice that for Americans in general.
Yet oncologists and their staffs rarely ask about sleep during follow-up appointments.
“It's a missed opportunity,” said Grace Dean, associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Nursing.
Dean leads a five-year, $2.2 million study to learn if nurses can help.
Survivors in the region diagnosed with Stage I-III breast, colorectal, lung or prostate cancer are welcome to enroll if they have finished active treatment. Those on hormone therapy can participate.
Participants are split into two groups to see which approach works better to improve sleep: diet or behavioral counseling.
Either should improve wellbeing.
“Exercise, diet, and sleep are the three most important things for good health,” said Dean, a former oncology nurse who worked nearly three years at the PennMedicine Center of Sleep and Circadian Respiratory Neurobiology in Philadelphia before coming to UB in 2006.
The way she sees it, health providers should ask all patients about sleep.
It is restorative, Dean said. It helps repair joints and muscles and relieve pain. Most importantly, she said, it gives the brain time to store the most important lessons of each day and shed the rest.
Restful sleep is more important to those who face traumatic experiences, she said, but also can be more elusive – even after a crisis has passed.
“When it interferes with your ability to function, that's a real problem,” she said.
The UB study is designed to address sleeplessness before it becomes chronic, debilitating or dangerous.
Dean, nurse practitioners and nursing students involved with the study will keep in touch with participants for a year.
“We want everyone to learn something that will be beneficial to them,” Dean said.
Study leaders will regularly share information based on the four tenets of the PASS program for those who receive nutrition support:
• Pay attention to what you eat.
• Advanced daily and weekly planning will keep you on track.
• Substituting healthier foods will squeeze out others that have less nutritional value.
• Small changes will add up if you stick with them.
Others in the study will receive counsel developed at the University of Pittsburgh to bolster sleep behavior:
• Don't go to bed unless you're sleepy.
• Don't stay in bed very long unless you're asleep. Instead, get up and do something relaxing until you’re more tired.
• Get up at the same time every day, no matter how much sleep you got the night before.
“It's got to be a routine” that honors your circadian rhythm, Dean said. “You make kids go to bed, you make them get up, and you know they need their sleep. Everybody needs their sleep. You can't be productive without it.”
The latest study, which runs through 2023, looks to bolster work with lung cancer survivors that Dean started with Dr. Nalaka S. Gooneratne while in Philadelphia and has continued after coming to UB.
Participants in those efforts used fitness trackers to measure sleep and many were relieved to learn they were sleeping more than they thought, Dean said. The same approach is used in the current study.
Most people struggle with sleep during active cancer treatment, but understandably put survival and other immediate challenges first, Dean said.
“A lot of them were bad sleepers already and they didn't even know it,” she said. “They didn't talk about it and nobody asked about it. But we have to help them make sleep a high priority because if you don't get enough, your symptoms are worse, your mood is worse and your cancer could become worse.”
Those interested in the treatment to manage cancer survivor insomnia study should reach out to Sleep Study Project Coordinator Karen Larkin by phone at 829-3405 or email at klarkin2@buffalo.edu. Those who participate will receive a fitness tracker to measure sleep during the study.
