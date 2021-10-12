U.S. side of Canadian border to open to vaccinated travelers in November

The continued shutdown became even more perplexing after Aug. 9, when Canada welcomed vaccinated Americans to cross the land border as long as they showed proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their arrival in Canada. The U.S. will have no such testing requirement for visiting Canadians.

Both Schumer and Higgins were ecstatic about the move to reopen the border.

“Kudos to President Biden for doing the right thing and increasing cross-border travel between Canada and the U.S.,” Schumer said. “The high vaccination rates on each side of the border have opened the door of safe cross-border travel and will now safely increase the rebirth of the economic energy of Upstate New York.”

"This should have been done a lot sooner, but it's a very positive sign relative to the economics, relative to life quality, relative to uniting loved ones who have been separated for 90 months," Higgins said.

Delta variant extended border shutdown, Homeland Security chief says The border will open as soon as federal officials deem it safe, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, also a New York Democrat who has been pushing for the border reopening, said she was pleased with the move, too.