U.S. side of Canadian border to open to vaccinated travelers in November
U.S. side of Canadian border to open to vaccinated travelers in November

Peace Bridge

The Peace Bridge as the Canadian side of the border reopened on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

 John Hickey

WASHINGTON – The U.S. side of the Canadian border will open to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November, the Biden administration told senior members of Congress on Tuesday, signaling the end of a 19-month pandemic-prompted shutdown that separated families and shook U.S. businesses that counted on customers from north of the border.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced the coming reopening.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of our shared cross-border community have felt the pain and economic hardship of the land border closures," said Schumer, a New York Democrat. "That pain is about to end. Very soon, the link between New York and our northern neighbors will finally be re-established, reuniting families, bolstering businesses and ending a frustrating cycle of waiting for everyone involved.”

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said he received word of the pending reopening from Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

"It was a long time coming," said Higgins, who had relentlessly advocated the reopening for months. "It should have happened six months ago."

Both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border closed to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And every month ever since then, the closure was extended  often in a tweet or Federal Register notice that offered little explanation for the continued shutdown.

The continued shutdown became even more perplexing after Aug. 9, when Canada welcomed vaccinated Americans to cross the land border as long as they showed proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their arrival in Canada. The U.S. will have no such testing requirement for visiting Canadians.

Both Schumer and Higgins were ecstatic about the move to reopen the border.

“Kudos to President Biden for doing the right thing and increasing cross-border travel between Canada and the U.S.,” Schumer said. “The high vaccination rates on each side of the border have opened the door of safe cross-border travel and will now safely increase the rebirth of the economic energy of Upstate New York.”

"This should have been done a lot sooner, but it's a very positive sign relative to the economics, relative to life quality, relative to uniting loved ones who have been separated for 90 months," Higgins said.

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, also a New York Democrat who has been pushing for the border reopening, said she was pleased with the move, too.

“The northern border is an indispensable economic partnership and ties our two nations together and I have repeatedly urged the Biden administration to enact this common sense policy now that 78% of Canadians over the age of 12 are vaccinated," Gillibrand said. "This reopening will be welcome news to countless businesses, medical providers, families, and loved ones that depend on travel across the northern border.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also applauded the news late Tuesday.

"Canada is not only our trade partner, but more importantly, Canadians are our neighbors and our friends," Hochul said in a statement. "From Western New York to the North Country, I look forward to welcoming our Canadian neighbors back to New York as we continue to rebuild and recover from this pandemic."

