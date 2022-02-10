Two men arrainged for attempted murder in overnight shooting on Hennepin Street

Two men were arraigned Thursday before Buffalo City Court Judge Jenelle Faso on second-degree attempted murder charges following a shooting the previous night, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Jesse McClure, 21, and Liam Valentin, 20, both of Buffalo, were additionally arraigned on one count each of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which are all violent felonies.

McClure and Valentin are accused of acting in concert with one another in trying to shoot and kill a 49-year-old man using an illegal weapon at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday. The incident occurred as the victim was sitting inside of a parked vehicle on Hennepin Street in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.

McClure and Valentin were arrested a short time later on Bailey Avenue. A backpack with an illegal handgun was recovered nearby.

Both men are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a felony hearing. They were held without bail.

If convicted of all charges, McClure and Valentin face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

