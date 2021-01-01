Two injured in pair of Friday morning shootings

Buffalo Police on Friday night were investigating two shootings that took place earlier in the day.

A 23-year-old Buffalo man was taken in a private vehicle at 5:20 a.m. to Kenmore Mercy Hospital with gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives said the man was shot in the first block of Malsch Street.

He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Police also investigated a 5:30 a.m. shooting in the neighborhood near Fillmore Avenue and Utica Street. A 22-year-old man, who was shot in the arm, also was treated at ECMC and released, police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call or text the confidential police tip line at 716-847-2255.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.