 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in pair of Friday morning shootings
0 comments

Two injured in pair of Friday morning shootings

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Police on Friday night were investigating two shootings that took place earlier in the day.

A 23-year-old Buffalo man was taken in a private vehicle at 5:20 a.m. to Kenmore Mercy Hospital with gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives said the man was shot in the first block of Malsch Street.

He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Police also investigated a 5:30 a.m. shooting in the neighborhood near Fillmore Avenue and Utica Street. A 22-year-old man, who was shot in the arm, also was treated at ECMC and released, police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call or text the confidential police tip line at 716-847-2255.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Jan. 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News