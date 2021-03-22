 Skip to main content
Two-alarm fire in 500 block of Norwood Avenue causes estimated $555,000 in damages
A two-alarm fire Monday in the 500-block of Norwood Avenue resulted in an estimated $500,000 in damage to an occupied multi-residential building, according to a spokesman for Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the Red Cross is assisting two adults.

DeGeorge said fire officials said there was exposure damage to two nearby residences and two vehicles, causing an additional $55,000 in damages.

He added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

