The paving season in Niagara Falls will begin with the resurfacing of 10 streets in the LaSalle area, the office of Mayor Robert Restaino announced. They include:

Bollier Avenue from 82nd Street to Military Road.

Laughlin Drive from 82nd Street to 85th Street.

Joliet Avenue from Griffon Avenue to Council Street.

South 86th Street from Buffalo Avenue to the Niagara River bridge.

Frontier Avenue from 72nd Street to 80th Street.

John Avenue from the west end to 70th Street.

Kies Court and Kies Street from 68th Street to 70th Street.

59th Street from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Girard Avenue.

Work may start on some of the streets late this week, the announcement said. When they are completed, more streets will be repaved, including Cayuga Drive and 87th Street.

– Dale Anderson