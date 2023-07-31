The Ransom Road bridge over the Thruway in the towns of Clarence and Lancaster will be closed for several months beginning Wednesday so that it can be replaced, the New York State Thruway Authority announced.

The $4 million project is expected to be completed next spring, Thruway officials said. Demolition work will be done at night during August and may cause Thruway traffic to be slowed down or stopped while it is in progress.

Message signs will advise motorists of the construction work and provide information on detours. Oakgrove Construction Inc. of Elma is the contractor.

The bridge at milepost 411.6 was built in 1953, the announcement noted, and is used by about 4,000 motorists every day. It is one of many Thruway bridges more than 60 years old that are due for replacement.

Construction will involve new approaches to both side the bridge, a number of safety upgrades and an increase of vertical clearance of more than two feet – from 14 feet, one inch, to 16 feet, five inches.

- Dale Anderson