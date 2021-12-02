 Skip to main content
Town of Tonawanda bicyclist stable after being struck by vehicle
A 67-year-old Town of Tonawanda man is in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Wednesday in the area of Englewood Avenue and Highland Parkway, according to Town of Tonawanda police.

The injured man was identified as Kevin C. Brown, who was struck by a vehicle operated by 66-year-old Justin J. Badame, also of the Town of Tonawanda, who was uninjured in the accident, police said.

The accident is being investigated by the Town of Tonawanda Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 716-879-6614, or the department's confidential tip line, 716-879-6606.

