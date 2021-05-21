Tour de Cure to address diabetes will take place virtually across upstate New York

“The need is actually greater now than it's ever been,” he said.

Diabetes increases the risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19. Related amputations have climbed during the pandemic. Many with the condition gained weight. Some who lost jobs worried about paying for insulin and keeping food on the family table.

The upstate ADA came through last summer with $1 million for diabetes research and education, successfully lobbied New York State to cap insulin co-pays at no more than $100 a month, and went online with its popular Camp Aspire summer camp and Project Power after-school programs for children with and at risk for diabetes.

“We're making the best of it and I'm really proud of everyone that's been involved,” Collins said. “As far as the Tour de Cure, we've been focusing on the journey, not necessarily the destination this year.”

The national ADA fundraiser started 30 years ago this summer in Buffalo. Jim Horbowicz, of Clarence, then an M&T Bank vice president and now retired, chaired the inaugural ride. He and his wife, Janice, have been key fundraisers and volunteers since.