Tour de Cure to address diabetes will take place virtually across upstate New York

The lifting this week of many New York State pandemic restrictions did not come fast enough for some nonprofit groups who organize walks, runs and biking events early in the summer season to bolster their bottom lines.
Planning began months ago, with hopes the pandemic would ease by now but also an understanding that Covid-19 would continue to remain a concern, particularly for those with vulnerable health conditions who many of these organizations serve.
Take the Upstate New York chapter of the American Diabetes Association, which decided this year to merge its annual Tour de Cure biking fundraisers in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse – and encourage riders to rack up miles walking, running or biking at home, or head outside in small groups, culminating in a celebration June 12. Sign up and learn more at diabetes.org/upstatetour.
Across the board, nonprofits have experienced a dip in fundraising when taking events virtual during the last year, ADA Upstate NY Executive Director Jeff Collins said, “but once people adapted to what was unfortunately pandemic life, we were able to remind everyone that diabetes doesn't stop just because there's a pandemic.”
“The need is actually greater now than it's ever been,” he said.
Diabetes increases the risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19. Related amputations have climbed during the pandemic. Many with the condition gained weight. Some who lost jobs worried about paying for insulin and keeping food on the family table.
The upstate ADA came through last summer with $1 million for diabetes research and education, successfully lobbied New York State to cap insulin co-pays at no more than $100 a month, and went online with its popular Camp Aspire summer camp and Project Power after-school programs for children with and at risk for diabetes.
“We're making the best of it and I'm really proud of everyone that's been involved,” Collins said. “As far as the Tour de Cure, we've been focusing on the journey, not necessarily the destination this year.”
The national ADA fundraiser started 30 years ago this summer in Buffalo. Jim Horbowicz, of Clarence, then an M&T Bank vice president and now retired, chaired the inaugural ride. He and his wife, Janice, have been key fundraisers and volunteers since.
Horbowicz was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes nearly 55 years ago. The association and its programs have taught him and his wife, Janice, to cook and eat more healthfully, exercise more efficiently and monitor his blood sugar more effectively.
In recent years, Horbowicz started using a continuous blood glucose monitor that notifies his cellphone if his levels climb or plunge, so he and Janice can address the imbalance more immediately.
Jim Horbowicz already was making a name for himself among the volunteers in the American Diabetes Association Buffalo affiliate when leaders of the national organization went looking about 1990 for a new way to raise money. They decided a bike ride would add to the 5K run/walks designed to raise awareness and research dollars for the growing number of
All helped lower his A1C levels from 7.2% to 6.4%. They also helped him lose 6 pounds during the pandemic.
Not that the last 15 months have been easy for the couple. They steered clear of loved ones in person, used curbside grocery shopping and stayed away from the gym, instead using a treadmill at the house.
Things are improving.
Horbowicz and his wife have been fully vaccinated since early March.
Three weeks ago, they made their first trip outside of the house for a baptism party and a communion party last Saturday. They hope to visit their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Massachusetts this summer for the first time since 2019.
“We’re slowly getting out there,” Horbowicz said.
In 2022, they hope the Tour de Cure will once again be an in-person event.
“That's the best part of it,” Horbowicz said. “We've made a lot of friends over the years. You miss the personal contacts.”
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon