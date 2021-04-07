Tom Reed replaced as Problem Solvers co-chair

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed of Corning, who last month apologized for a drunken and inappropriate advance he made to a female lobbyist in 2017, is no longer the Republican co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus.

"Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) was elected the new co-chair of the bipartisan, 58-member-strong Problem Solvers Caucus," the caucus announced in a tweet. Reed "will remain an active member of PSC & be part of a multi-month transition, helping ensure the caucus continues its mission of bipartisan governing."

Reed to pass on governor's race, reelection to Congress amid sex harassment allegations Rep. Tom Reed, stung by the sexual harassment allegations of a former Washington lobbyist, will not run for either governor or reelection to the House of Representatives.

Reed had been the group's Republican co-chair since its founding in the mid-2010s.

First elected to the House in 2010, Reed had been seen as a possible candidate for governor next year.

But on March 19, the Washington Post published a story in which Nicolette Davis, a former lobbyist for an insurance company, said Reed tried to undo her bra strap during a gathering at a bar in Minneapolis in 2017. Reed apologized to Davis two days later and said he would not run for any political office in 2022.

Reed continues to represent New York's 23rd congressional district, based in the Southern Tier.

