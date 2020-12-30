Tip leads police to Mercedes suspected of being involved in Christmas hit-and-run

A tip to the Buffalo Police Department led officers to the 2013 Mercedes Benz suspected of being involved in the hit-and-run that injured two people as they were viewing lights near Lincoln Parkway on Christmas.

The vehicle was found at an address on Woltz Avenue, police said Wednesday.

No arrests have been announced but the investigation was continuing, police said.

Kimberly Weston, 35, who uses a wheelchair, and her boyfriend, Nathan Grammer, 33, were out looking at Christmas lights at about 5:15 p.m. Dec. 25 when they stopped near Middlesex and Lincoln Parkway to admire a Christmas tree, Weston told The Buffalo News.

"I was just telling my boyfriend that it was one of the prettiest ones I'd seen, and then: Boom," Weston said.

The couple, both from North Buffalo, were hit from behind by a car. Weston said they were in the street because the sidewalks in the area had not been shoveled.

"We would've been on the sidewalk but the curb cuts are never clear in the city," she said.