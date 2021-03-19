Three local landlords partner with state to provide access for Covid-19 testing

Three commercial real estate companies in Buffalo have agreed to partner with the state to help expand access to Covid-19 testing for local employers, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

The companies – Iskalo Development Corp., Savarino Properties and Uniland Development Co. – are among 21 participating landlords around the state committed to providing space and facilities access for the New York Forward Covid-Safe Offices partnership.

Cuomo said the initiative is critical to controlling the spread of the virus and providing workers with additional confidence in the safety of their workplaces as economic activity resumes and increases across the state.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, New York has always said that our recovery is not a choice between public health and the economy – it has to be both – and with this partnership, we are demonstrating just how effectively we can accomplish our goals," Cuomo said in a statement Friday.

