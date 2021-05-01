Teenagers flock to Erie County's prom-themed Covid-19 vaccine clinics

Health officials say it will take a more monumental educational outreach effort to reach a 70% or 80% herd immunity level.

At ECC South Saturday, Alex of Lakeview hopped along on crutches with his girlfriend on one side and mother on the other, determined to be vaccinated for not only his own safety but that of others.

He broke his leg in February playing indoor soccer, but in two weeks he says he will be as good as new and looks forward to playing varsity baseball at Frontier High.

“The sooner we all get the shot, the quicker we can all get through this,” he said.

Kirk Hering, a corrections officer who has been vaccinated, said he brought his daughter and son to the clinic because he wanted them to have “extra protection” in case he’s exposed to the virus at work. Nadia, however, had her own reasons.

“I was tired of staying at home. I figure the sooner people my age get the vaccine, the closer we get to normalcy,” said the 17-year-old.

Nikolas, her 23-year-old brother, said he was uncomfortable with needles, but shared his sister’s hope of more freedom as his reason for being vaccinated.

“I’m tired of being isolated,” said Nikolas, who was among the many adults who were also welcomed at the clinic.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lou Michel reporter I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life! Follow Lou Michel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today