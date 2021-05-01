Teenagers flock to Erie County's prom-themed Covid-19 vaccine clinics

Sixteen-year-old Jesse Carson showed up pounding his chest, he was that excited to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Seventeen-year-old Alex Gombos on crutches wasn’t going to let a broken right leg get in the way of him and the vaccine.
And Orchard Park High School sophomore Nadia Hering needed no encouragement from her father to be vaccinated after months of being cooped up indoors.
Hundreds of teenagers showed up for Erie County Health Department’s three teen vaccine clinics Saturday. At each site, there was a high school prom theme, but it turns out the chance to be vaccinated was more than enough of a draw.
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” Jesse announced as he read a quote from his cell phone when asked why he had come to Erie Community College South in Orchard Park for the vaccination.
The Frontier High School athlete then underscored his enthusiasm by pounding his chest with his free hand. No vaccine hesitancy here.
Admiring her grandson’s intensity, Roberta Carson said the vaccination will make it that much easier for him to participate in sports.
“When we heard 16 and up and free for the vaccination, we said ‘we’re there,’ ” the grandmother said.
This time Jesse thumped his chest with both hands with a Tarzan-like energy as he bounded inside the clinic decorated in a tropical “Aloha” prom-theme complete with blow-up palm trees, health care workers in grass skirts and Hawaiian shirts and gift bags that included masks and hand sanitizer.
At ECC North in Amherst, the prom theme was “Mask-querade” and at Buffalo’s McKinley High School, the “Roaring Twenties” set the stage.
Erie County received on short notice a supply of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one in the U.S. approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, and moved quickly to schedule the clinics geared toward that age group, said Kara Kane, the Health Department’s spokeswoman. The clinics were open to anyone 16 and over but those over 18 received the Moderna vaccine, Kane said.
The prom-themed clinics are part of an effort by Erie County leaders to coming up with new and creative incentives to get people who are either hesitant or apathetic about getting a Covid-19 vaccine.
Two weeks ago, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said getting the vaccine was the only way to gain entry to Buffalo Bills home games this coming season.
Then early this past week, he announced the "Shot and a Chaser" program that would offer free beer to anyone who shows up at a brewery-based pop-up clinic.
Support Local Journalism
"We’re creating more social events, through partnerships with local breweries, and working to vaccinate high school students and their family members with fun themes that we hope resonate with them using our Pfizer supply," said Health Commissioner Gale Burstein in a statement Friday.
Some residents have pushed back against these types of incentives. When Poloncarz announced the Bills fan vaccination mandate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and some Bills fans said he didn't have the legal right to do that.
When Poloncarz announced the free beer offer, many jokingly asked if the offer was retroactive, but others were genuinely upset that people who had been shirking their responsibilities to get vaccinated were being rewarded.
In general, some have complained that people who did the right thing got nothing, while people who have held off getting vaccinated are now being showered with gifts.
"I understand how people may feel it’s unfair because they did the right thing early on," said Dr. Thomas Russo, infectious disease specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
But at the end of the day, he said, whatever works to move this region toward herd immunity is something he supports.
"They’re not giving away Teslas," Russo said. "It’s a variation of click bait here. If it works, baby, I’m on board with it."
Health officials say it will take a more monumental educational outreach effort to reach a 70% or 80% herd immunity level.
At ECC South Saturday, Alex of Lakeview hopped along on crutches with his girlfriend on one side and mother on the other, determined to be vaccinated for not only his own safety but that of others.
He broke his leg in February playing indoor soccer, but in two weeks he says he will be as good as new and looks forward to playing varsity baseball at Frontier High.
“The sooner we all get the shot, the quicker we can all get through this,” he said.
Kirk Hering, a corrections officer who has been vaccinated, said he brought his daughter and son to the clinic because he wanted them to have “extra protection” in case he’s exposed to the virus at work. Nadia, however, had her own reasons.
“I was tired of staying at home. I figure the sooner people my age get the vaccine, the closer we get to normalcy,” said the 17-year-old.
Nikolas, her 23-year-old brother, said he was uncomfortable with needles, but shared his sister’s hope of more freedom as his reason for being vaccinated.
“I’m tired of being isolated,” said Nikolas, who was among the many adults who were also welcomed at the clinic.