Sweet Home School Board unanimously appoints new superintendent

The Sweet Home School Central School District appointed a new superintendent Tuesday.

Michael V. Ginestre, who most recently served as superintendent for the Sherman Central School District in Chautauqua County for five years, was unanimously voted by the Sweet Home School Board to succeed Anthony J. Day, who announced his retirement on Jan. 30, after 11 years in the position.

Prior to his time as Sherman’s superintendent, Ginestre served as principal of Sherman Elementary School for four years. He began his education career as a professor at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, and later taught social studies.

From 1994 to 2003, he worked in public relations in Rochester and Boston, Mass., prior to working in education.

Ginestre is a 1994 graduate of St. John Fisher, with a bachelor of arts degree in communications and journalism. He earned a master's of science degree in secondary education from Niagara University in 2004, and another master's of science in educational leadership from St. John Fisher in 2006.

Ginestre, 49, is pursuing his Ed.D. degree at the University at Buffalo.