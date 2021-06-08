Suspect taken into custody after police defuse hostage situation in Collins

A suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement at about 7:14 p.m. Tuesday following a hostage situation on State Route 438 in Collins, according to State Police.
Multiple police agencies were involved in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, police said.
Troopers arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m., following a collision on Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in Collins.
At about 6:25 p.m., the hostage in the incident was released in good health, according to State Police.
The incident is reported to be still ongoing.