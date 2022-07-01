State Senate passes bill that would bar guns from many public places

The State Senate on Friday passed legislation that would ban guns from many public places, only eight days after the Supreme Court overturned a century-old state law forcing residents to prove that they need to be armed in public before getting a permit to do so.

The sweeping legislation – expected to pass the Democrat-led State Assembly later Friday but certain to be challenged in court by gun rights activists – passed the Senate on a party-line 43-20 vote.

The Democrat-led bill would expand gun control in New York in myriad ways. But most notably, it would bar people from carrying guns in what it calls "sensitive locations," including:

• Government buildings.

• Schools, colleges, universities and libraries.

• Child care facilities.

• Heath care facilities.

• Places of worship.

• Mass transit.

• Sports and entertainment venues.

• Public places where alcohol is served.

• Outdoor spaces where special events are taking place.

• Protests.

• Public parks, playgrounds and zoos.

• Times Square.

The bill also bars people from carrying weapons into businesses unless those businesses allow it. That would mean, for example, that guns would be banned from supermarkets unless the store posted a sign explicitly allowing guns on the property – an important provision in the wake of the May 14 massacre of 10 people at the Tops Markets on Buffalo's East Side.

The bill makes it a felony, punishable by up to four years in state prison, for carrying a weapon in a place where they are prohibited.

Some of the locations where guns would be banned in New York would clearly pass muster under the new standard set by a Supreme Court majority on June 23. Writing for the court, Justice Clarence Thomas said states could ban guns from schools, state houses and other government buildings, courthouses and polling places.

But he also said guns can't be banned from entire communities, calling into question, for example, whether the ban on guns in Times Square could pass a test in federal court. In addition, Thomas cautioned against any state's attempt to ban weapons from every place that the public gathers.

“Expanding the category of ‘sensitive places’ simply to all places of public congregation that are not isolated from law enforcement defines the category of ‘sensitive places’ far too broadly,” Thomas wrote.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the legislature into special session to pass the state's legislative response to Thomas' ruling, but the legislation unveiled early Friday in Albany goes far beyond banning guns in sensitive places.

People who want to carry concealed weapons in public would have to undergo 16 hours of firearms training under the bill. People would be barred from getting such a permit if they had been charged with assault or any similar crimes, and they would have to get their permit renewed every three years. And the background check for those seeking a concealed-carry permit would include a review of social media accounts.

The bill also would create a statewide database for ammunition sales while toughening standards for where people can keep guns. Guns stored in vehicles could not be kept loaded or in glove compartments.

In addition, the bill expands the state's ban on body armor that passed only weeks ago to make clear that it would cover the type of personal protection worn by the suspect in the May 14 Tops shooting. The new language bans "any product that is a personal protective body covering intended to protect against gunfire, regardless of whether such product is to be worn alone or is sold as a complement to another product or garment."

Democratic legislators revealed the legislation early Friday after agreeing on the list of places where guns would be banned -- and it didn't take long for Republicans to object.

"Predictably, this rushed, secretive process produced a terrible gun control bill that will do nothing to make New Yorkers safer and only provide criminals with a sure-fire guarantee that they can go on a rampage in hospitals, schools and other so-called ‘sensitive places’ without fear that a law-abiding, licensed gun owner will intervene to stop the carnage," said State Sen. George M. Borrello, a Republican from Sunset Bay. "The idea that a law designating supermarkets or schools as ‘gun-free zones’ would have deterred the Buffalo or Uvalde shooters is patently absurd."

Borrello added that he also objects to the provision of the bill requiring business owners to state whether concealed weapons are allowed on the premises, saying it would alienate potential customers who may be on the opposite side of the issue.

"New York has already created so many obstacles for small businesses in this state, and now they have created a brand new one," Borrello said.

As soon as the Supreme Court upended that New York gun law in a case called New York Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, Hochul announced she would call the special session to try to restore a gun ban in sensitive locations. And she has continued pressing for such a measure all week.

“I want to make sure that we’ve done everything we can to protect the citizens of this state,” she said at a press conference Wednesday.

