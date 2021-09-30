State Police release identity of victim in I-190 rollover crash Wednesday

The identity of a motorist who died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash while traveling on the southbound I-190 has been released by State Police.

Troopers said Torrie Carmichael, 45, of Buffalo, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway while exiting the off-ramp at Smith Street, and drove across the gravel median. Carmichael then struck the guardrail, which caused his vehicle to roll down an embankment.

Carmichael, who was driving alone, was pronounced dead at the scene by an AMR Paramedic and was transported to Erie County Medical Center by the medical examiner.

The crash remains under investigation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.