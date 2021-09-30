 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Police release identity of victim in I-190 rollover crash Wednesday
0 comments

State Police release identity of victim in I-190 rollover crash Wednesday

Support this work for $1 a month

The identity of a motorist who died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash while traveling on the southbound I-190 has been released by State Police.

Troopers said Torrie Carmichael, 45, of Buffalo, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway while exiting the off-ramp at Smith Street, and drove across the gravel median. Carmichael then struck the guardrail, which caused his vehicle to roll down an embankment.

Carmichael, who was driving alone, was pronounced dead at the scene by an AMR Paramedic and was transported to Erie County Medical Center by the medical examiner.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News