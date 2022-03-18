State police ID 3 seriously injured in multi-car crash on I-90 near Batavia

State police on Friday identified three people seriously injured Thursday in a multi-car crash on the westbound I-90 in Batavia.

Troopers said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire after striking the rear end of trailer is listed in guarded condition, while two passengers in the vehicle were being treated for serious injuries Friday at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

TeShawn A. Lang-Smith, 25, of Batavia was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that struck a flat deck trailer that was being towed by a Ford F-350, both of which were stopped in traffic in the left lane of the westbound I-90. The impact caused the Equinox to catch fire and caused the Ford to strike a Toyota Highlander that had also been stopped in the left lane.

Lang-Smith's injured passengers were identified as Leonard Johnson, 29, and Nicholas D. Scott, 26, both of Batavia.

No one in the Toyota was reported injured.

The driver of the Ford, Ronald D. Thompson, 65, of Oak Grove, Minn., was not injured. However, he was found to have an active felony warrant for fraud in Nevada with a full extradition. His bail was set at $26,875. He is awaiting arraignment as a fugitive from justice before the Town of Batavia Court.

The crash remains under investigation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.