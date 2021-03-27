State Legislature seeks repeal of health care legal protections granted in pandemic

Rosalie D’Orsaneo will never forget the day her 100-year-old mother’s frail body was removed from a Wheatfield nursing home as more and more residents were dying across the state from Covid-19.

D’Orsaneo’s mother did not have the virus, but she considers her mom a pandemic fatality because of a lack of adequate care.

That is why she is applauding the State Legislature’s approval of a bill that calls for the repeal of special legal protection from civil and criminal proceedings to health care facilities and health professionals. The measure had been adopted a year ago in response to Covid-19 and its impact on health care.

“She was so thin. She looked like a little bird who had lost all her feathers,” D’Orsaneo said Saturday of the image that still haunts her from last May, when Theresa Martorana’s remains were placed into a hearse outside Northgate Health Care Facility.

Advocates of nursing home residents have been criticizing the legal immunity for months, claiming it has made facilities and those who work and operate them unaccountable for their actions.