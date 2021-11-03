State approves regulations for production, sale of hemp, CBD products

The state regulatory body tasked with implementing the legalization of marijuana announced Wednesday that it has approved the creation of new standards for processing, manufacturing, testing and packaging hemp products including CBD.
The regulations were first presented last month to the Cannabis Control Board by the Office of Cannabis Management, which was given oversight of the program with the enactment of the Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act in March.
The new mandates take effect immediately, though businesses will have six months to comply with the new product testing, packaging and labeling requirements. These must include a nutritional or supplement fact panel, a listing of all ingredients and the total cannabinoids per serving, including the amount of CBD and THC in the products. The labeling must also include warnings for consumers, a mechanism to report an adverse medical reaction, and the expiration or best buy date.
Retail locations selling CBD products will need to apply for a license from the Office of Cannabis Management. Those that are already operating under provisional licenses and permits will have those converted to permanent status without further action by business owners at no cost. Businesses can apply for a cannabinoid hemp retail or distributor permit or a cannabinoid processor license at the Department of Health's website.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the natural amount of THC in hemp and CBD, an oil derived from hemp leaves that is legal under federal law, is very low compared to regular marijuana, and additional chemicals are needed to convert it into a psychoactive drug similar to marijuana, often referred to as synthetic pot.
In just its first month of operating, the Cannabis Control Board has already made it easier for patients to access medical marijuana, according to board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright.
“We are working as quickly as we can to build a new, safe industry that promotes public health and grows our economy, and with today’s approval of hemp regulations, we are taking another step forward in delivering on that promise for New Yorkers,” Wright said in a statement Wednesday.
The regulations unveiled Wednesday reflect requested changes from the public during the first comment period set by the state Department of Health and largely mirror what was resubmitted by the health department in July, according to state officials.