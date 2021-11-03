State approves regulations for production, sale of hemp, CBD products

The state regulatory body tasked with implementing the legalization of marijuana announced Wednesday that it has approved the creation of new standards for processing, manufacturing, testing and packaging hemp products including CBD.

The regulations were first presented last month to the Cannabis Control Board by the Office of Cannabis Management, which was given oversight of the program with the enactment of the Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act in March.

The new mandates take effect immediately, though businesses will have six months to comply with the new product testing, packaging and labeling requirements. These must include a nutritional or supplement fact panel, a listing of all ingredients and the total cannabinoids per serving, including the amount of CBD and THC in the products. The labeling must also include warnings for consumers, a mechanism to report an adverse medical reaction, and the expiration or best buy date.