WNY among lowest Covid-19 rates in state; Cuomo lifts curfew for gyms, casinos and more

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in his update on the Covid-19 pandemic Wednesday, focused on vaccinations, reopening businesses and the governor's looming 2021 budget, which he said will have more dimensions and complications than normal.

"The budget is more important this year than any budget that we have done and, frankly, it's more complicated than any budget that we have done," Cuomo said.

The governor noted that, statewide, the Covid-19 positivity rate is 2.41%, but that Western New York has one of the lowest positivity rates in the state.

"Community behavior matters, Western New York was at the top of the scale for a long time, as people remember. Now it's at 1.99%," Cuomo said.

He also noted that hospitalizations, at 4,624, are down across the state, along with the numbers of Covid-19 patients who are in intensive care units at 954, and those who are intubated, at 601.

"Fifty-four New Yorkers died from Covid yesterday. They're in our thoughts and prayers," said Cuomo.

The governor noted that, at some point Wednesday, the state administered its 7 millionth shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, and that Cuomo was one of the latest to receive his shot.