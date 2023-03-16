ALBANY – Democrats who control the State Senate and Assembly released their budget plans this week, rejecting some of Gov. Kathy Hochul's top priorities and laying the groundwork for contentious negotiations ahead of an April 1 deadline on an on-time agreement.

On most issues, the Legislature staked out positions farther to the political left of Hochul, a moderate Democrat who announced her own $227 billion budget plan in early February. It was Hochul's first budget proposal since winning election to a full, four-year term.

The budget talks come amid lingering tensions between Hochul and an emboldened Legislature run by Democrats.

In mid-February, Democrats who control the State Senate voted down Hochul's nominee to be the state's chief judge, Hector LaSalle, a historic rebuke delivered by her own party over concerns that LaSalle's judicial record was insufficiently progressive. That has raised questions about Hochul's political power relative to the Legislature's: She won a fairly narrow election last November, while Democrats continued to hold supermajorities in both houses.

The centerpiece of Hochul's budget agenda is a plan to dramatically increase New York's housing stock in order to make the state more affordable. But the Legislature is seeking to reshape its central provision. And the Legislature is resisting Hochul's efforts to again revisit New York's bail laws, an issue Republicans hammered during her 2022 election victory.

Here are where some of the major issues stand as negotiations continue.

Minimum wage

The minimum wage in areas of New York outside of the New York City area is expected to rise to $15 an hour by 2025. After that point, Hochul proposes annual increases of either 3% or the rate of inflation – whichever is lower. The Legislature wants to go further. The Senate supports indexing the minimum wage to inflation, but after a “sufficient increase to ensure that New Yorkers earn a living wage to support their basic needs and the needs of their families.”

The Assembly supports “scheduled increases” before indexing starts. Some New York City Democratic legislators have proposed an upstate minimum wage of $20 starting in 2026, followed by indexing.

Tax hike

Hochul says she doesn't want to raise taxes this year, but the Assembly and Senate both want a higher rate for high-income earners. Both the Assembly and Senate proposed increasing the rate for earners making over $5 million from 10.3% to 10.8%, and for those making over $25 million, from 10.9% to 11.4%. The increases would run through 2027.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told reporters in Albany on Wednesday that the extra funds were needed to fund Senate Democratic priories like child care and funding for hospitals.

"We are in a place where everyday New Yorkers are having to deal with inflation and affordability," she said. "So we are just asking those who have the most to contribute a bit as we can tackle the everyday areas."

Such a tax hike would mean significant new revenue for the state. Senate Democrats' proposed overall budget was $236 million, or $9 billion higher than Hochul's. Speaking to reporters in Albany on Wednesday, Republican Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt blasted the Democrats' plan to hike the income tax, while boosting spending.

"I just failed to comprehend how they believe this is sustainable," Ortt said.

The Assembly's proposed budget is $232.9 billion, or $5.9 billion more than Hochul's.

Housing proposal

The centerpiece of Hochul’s plan to build 800,000 units of housing over a decade is mechanism to force localities to hit housing growth targets. If local governments failed to meet them, developers could override local zoning rules.

The Assembly and Senate scrapped that idea in their proposals. Instead, legislative Democrats want to provide $500 million in incentives for local governments to hit growth goals. But supporters of Hochul’s plan say that especially for affluent suburbs prone to resisting new development, the incentive will not work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Stewart-Cousins indicated on Wednesday that she was open to negotiation with Hochul on the issue.

"We believe that there can be a more collaborative and inclusive way to get there and ultimately, who knows what the resolution will be, but the involvement of local communities as we get there is extremely important," she said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said members of his conference were "very sensitive" to the wishes of local governments concerning housing development.

"Overriding the local boards, it's not something that the Legislature is thrilled to even consider," Heastie told reporters. "So let's try to just get there a different way."

On another housing front, both chambers the Legislature indicated general support for measures protecting tenants from unreasonable evictions.

Speaking to a business group in Westchester on Wednesday, Hochul asked business leaders, who need housing available to attract new employees, to "mobilize" for her proposal. She did not indicate that she was backing off her position.

Bail laws

Hochul wants to change the state’s bail laws for criminal defendants by scrapping a requirement that judges use the “least restrictive” means to ensure a defendant returns to court. She has said that would avoid confusion with other parts of law giving judges greater discretion over whether to require bail in violent felony or serious misdemeanor cases.

But both the Senate and Assembly rejected the proposal in their resolutions, seeking to protect a sweeping 2019 reform law passed by the Legislature from further dilution. Angering the Legislature, Hochul forced through changes to the law during her first budget negotiation as governor in 2022.

Stewart-Cousins said Republicans blaming the 2019 bail law for rising crime was comparable to recent comments by Republicans, who blamed Silicon Valley Bank's recent collapse on the company's liberal politics.

"We've always been interested in fighting crime, but again, comparing the bail reforms we've done around misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies to a spike in violent crime is as absurd as comparing the 'wokeness' of the bank to the bank's failure," Stewart-Cousins said.

The debate comes as a study released Tuesday by John Jay College showed that the state's 2019 bail law, eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges, actually had reduced the recidivism rate for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

Buffalo blizzard helps fuel Albany fight over the future of heat Less than three months later, the deadly blizzard is informing a fight over the speed and degree of New York's transition from fossil fuels, which currently warm more than 80% of New York homes.

"We're not going to incarcerate people into crime dropping and I just think if people want to continue that narrative, it works politically God bless them. That's not going to solve the problem," Heastie said. "I think responsible people want responsible solutions."

Ortt continued to slam the law, and said he would support Hochul going past the April 1 budget deadline if it meant she was standing firm on the bail issue.

The governor inherently has a "lot leverage in a budget, maybe more leverage than at any other point on any other policy issue," Ortt told reporters on Wednesday. "The question is whether she uses that leverage to enact policies that keep New Yorkers safe, as it relates to this issue, or whether she backs off from that because there's other things she also wants."

Building electrification

Hochul called for all new construction to have no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings and by 2028 for larger ones. Hochul also proposed prohibiting the sale of any new fossil fuel-powered heating equipment by no later than 2030 for smaller buildings, and no later than 2035 for larger structures.

The Senate and Assembly both endorsed ending fossil fuels in new construction buildings in their resolutions, and the Senate's timeline for prohibiting fossil fuel combustion in new construction is more aggressive than Hochul's.

Tobacco laws

Hochul proposed a ban on flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes, but both the Assembly and Senate rejected the proposal. Both houses did support Hochul’s proposed $1-per-pack increased tax on cigarettes.