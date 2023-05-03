While bail reform and affordable housing garnered most of the attention in Albany as lawmakers haggled over a state budget, a host of other issues made their way into the final spending plan.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office released information Wednesday on many of those issues and what they will mean going forward for state residents.

Child care

The budget expands the empire state child tax credit to nearly 630,000 children under 4 years of age and expands eligibility for the Child Care Assistance Program.

It also uses $500 million in underutilized federal funds to create a grant program to support the child care workforce by providing bonuses for employees and funding for recruitment strategies. A new employer-sponsored child care pilot program will be created with participating employers, the state and employees splitting the cost of child care.

Education

A record amount of school aid, $34.5 billion, includes fully funding foundation aid, the main funding for schools. Additional funds will expand prekindergarten programs to 20,000 children, and $134 million will be used to increase access to free school meals.

The budget increases general operating aid and provides $2.4 billion for facilities upgrades at SUNY and CUNY campuses.

Abortion

The budget increases Medicaid reimbursement rates for reproductive health providers, requires private insurers to cover medication abortion, and allocates $100.7 million in new funding to support abortion providers and reproductive health care.

The budget also enacts additional data protections for patients seeking reproductive health care by preventing companies headquartered or incorporated in New York State from sharing information with out-of-state law enforcement conducting investigations into abortion procedures that are legal in New York.

Economic growth

The budget expands the New York Film Tax Credit's annual cap to $700 million and restores the credit to 30% for qualified expenses. It had been 25%. It also allows the credit to be applied to more workers in the television and film industry. The changes are to increase the program's stability, help attract productions, and provide a boost to New York's film industry.

Capital projects

The budget allocates nearly $7.1 billion for the second year of a record five-year Department of Transportation plan to invest in transportation. This year's funding includes $43 million to replace the Route 20 bridge over Cazenovia Creek on the Elma, West Seneca and Orchard Park border. The bridge is to be widened from three to five lanes, and the road north and south of the bridge – Transit Road to the north, Southwestern Boulevard to the south – also will be widened.