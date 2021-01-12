Watch now: Gov. Cuomo's State of the State address, Part 2

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from the War Room at the State Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver his annual State of the State address at 11:30 a.m.
Watch below:
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Cuomo used his 11th State of the State address to call for a new “spirit of optimism” and diligence to fight the pandemic.
The governor has already signaled his speech won’t be all gloom and doom, and he will put a priority on rebuilding New York from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The governor said the state intends to open a new network of rapid testing sites, and he proposed a New York Public Health Corps to help with the vaccination program.
"The truth is, we cannot stay closed until everyone is vaccinated," the governor said in his State of the State address.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.