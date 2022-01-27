Trooper had distracted driving accident months before second crash that paralyzed 2 people

Nov. 19, 2018 accident

The internal investigation turned up these facts: Barker was in the Allegany County Town of Allen and headed to check on the welfare of a person – not an emergency matter – when his personal phone rang. He took the call as he drove along Old State Road, a dirt and stone surface. He was headed downhill toward a paved road, County Route 15.

When interviewed by internal investigators, Barker later revealed that he and the girlfriend had been arguing. He also gave conflicting answers as to whether they were talking at the moment the car left the road. But he also said their call went dead as he headed toward the intersection. Investigators concluded at the very least he had been distracted by his attempt to call the woman back as he barreled toward the crossing without braking.

The investigators retrieved data showing the Dodge Charger passed the stop sign at 58 mph. The change in grade between the dirt road and the paved county road acted as a ramp that shot the car into the air. The internal documents show Barker then dug a deeper hole for himself with what he did once the car landed.