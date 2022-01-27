Trooper had distracted driving accident months before second crash that paralyzed 2 people

The rear-end crash that left two men paralyzed, costing New York taxpayers more than $20 million so far, wasn’t the first wreck that Trooper Stephen C. Barker caused while on his cellphone with his girlfriend.
Records show that eight months before the July 2019 crash, Barker was talking with the girlfriend when his state-issued Dodge Charger approached a stop sign. The car blew past it at almost 60 mph, went airborne and had its oil pan sheared off when it returned to the road.
Barker’s claim that an ordinary pothole on a dirt road damaged the patrol car didn’t ring true to his bosses. Soon, internal investigators accused him of lying. They obtained phone records showing that, despite Barker’s conflicting answers, he had been on his personal phone with his girlfriend when he missed the stop sign on Nov. 19, 2018.
Records obtained by The Buffalo News through the Freedom of Information Law show Barker underwent a "clinical driver evaluation," in which Troop A's safety officer reminded him that that even hands-free phone use – Barker had used a Bluetooth – can distract a driver.
But the records also show he was not suspended, reprimanded, stripped of vacation days or disciplined in any way in the months that passed before the sunny afternoon of July 15, 2019.
Driving to a non-emergency call, Barker was texting his girlfriend and checking a Facebook page, investigators found, when he plowed into the rear of a minivan on the Thruway. Five men were injured, with two left paralyzed for life. The state has agreed to pay the two $21.5 million, and more claims are pending.
George Cole of Farmington, a Navy veteran and church treasurer, was sitting in the minivan's middle row of seats. He was left paralyzed from the waist down. The state will pay $12 million to settle his case.
"It is unfortunate that Mr. Barker did not learn from his past indiscretions and so many have suffered as a result," Cole said through his lawyer, Michael P. Stuermer, when asked to comment on the revelation that Barker caused a previous distracted-driving accident.
The records show that though Barker’s supervisors were immediately suspicious of his story after the first crash, in November 2018, the internal review was still underway when the minivan was sent spinning 238 days later.
The section of New York’s Code, Rules and Regulations that governs how accusations against members of the State Police are to be investigated and dealt with goes on for seven pages. For Barker, different command levels agreed the key allegations had been “founded” and moved the matter along for “administrative action.” But the lives of five men were changed forever before anything happened to him.
“Similar to criminal investigations, our administrative investigations are very thorough and take time to complete,” State Police spokesman William Duffy said.
Roughly a year after the second crash, a formal disciplinary hearing began. It focused on the two distracted driving accidents and allegations of dishonesty. A State Police lawyer opened the proceeding by calling the first wreck “a precursor.”
Of the second, the lawyer said that “shortly before impact, Barker was not only texting one woman, but he was also checking the Facebook page of another.”
Days later, Barker was dismissed from the force. He had been found guilty of 17 administrative charges.
Barker, who is 35, was hired as a trooper in August 2014. In the roughly five years he was on patrol, he was in at least six accidents, according to his testimony during an interrogation. But he also drove some of Western New York’s rural roads, and “three or four” of those accidents involved deer, he testified. He has not responded to The News’ attempts to contact him, and a union attorney did not respond to a request for comment on his behalf.
He pleaded guilty to reckless driving following the Thruway crash and paid no fine.
Nov. 19, 2018 accident
The internal investigation turned up these facts: Barker was in the Allegany County Town of Allen and headed to check on the welfare of a person – not an emergency matter – when his personal phone rang. He took the call as he drove along Old State Road, a dirt and stone surface. He was headed downhill toward a paved road, County Route 15.
When interviewed by internal investigators, Barker later revealed that he and the girlfriend had been arguing. He also gave conflicting answers as to whether they were talking at the moment the car left the road. But he also said their call went dead as he headed toward the intersection. Investigators concluded at the very least he had been distracted by his attempt to call the woman back as he barreled toward the crossing without braking.
The investigators retrieved data showing the Dodge Charger passed the stop sign at 58 mph. The change in grade between the dirt road and the paved county road acted as a ramp that shot the car into the air. The internal documents show Barker then dug a deeper hole for himself with what he did once the car landed.
The investigators, their memos reveal, contended Barker assessed the damage, and kept driving on County Road 15. About 4 miles later the Charger died. Rather than first call his supervisor to tell him of the wreck – as troopers are instructed to do – Barker called for a tow truck, according to the internal documents.
When he did report the wreck to a sergeant, Barker said the oil pan was torn off by a pothole on the dirt road, documents say. An internal memo says he continued to fabricate the circumstances when questioned the next day. Says a synopsis: “Trooper Barker lied about the cause of the accident, the location of the accident, Trooper Barker’s use of his personal cellphone at the time of the accident and his actions of checking for damage to the vehicle after impact.”
July 15, 2019 crash
The State Police compiled a 12-page narrative of the crash on the Thruway near Dunkirk. They retrieved data from the air-bag module in Barker’s car, talked to witnesses and charted the paths of Barker’s Dodge Charger and the minivan after impact.
The officials learned Barker drove at more than 80 mph as he headed toward a knot of traffic slowed by road construction. He braked an instant before impact but was still at 73 mph when his Charger slammed into the rear of the minivan. Barker’s Charger plowed on for 76 feet. The minivan, a Dodge Caravan, was launched into a full 360-degree rotation and came to rest 155 feet from the point of impact.
Support Local Journalism
Barker’s personal cellphone records revealed he had exchanged hundreds of emails during his shift and had opened a Facebook page seconds before the crash.
The more than 600 pages of internal documents provided to The News revealed new details: He had been texting his girlfriend. They had been arguing. While texting the girlfriend, he accessed another woman’s Facebook page before the crash, said the State Police lawyer pressing the case against him. And, the State Police pointed out, he should have known about the slow-moving traffic because he had already passed through the work zone that day.
In the minutes following the crash, Barker ran to check on the minivan’s passengers and summoned help promptly. He told one of the responding troopers that he had “looked down to retrieve an item” just before impact, according to a statement.
After the first crash, Barker answered investigators’ questions. Not so the second time. He told the internal investigators he could not remember anything from the day because of the concussion he suffered. Still, the investigators tried.
“What was the purpose for the exorbitant amount of text messages between you and her?” Capt. Brian J. Ratajczak of the Professional Standards Bureau asked him.
“I don’t know,” said Barker.
“Do you acknowledge that 349 texts is an exorbitant, excessively large amount of texts to be exchanged?...
“I don’t know…”
Do you acknowledge text messages were exchanged while on duty?”
“I don’t remember.”
“You don’t remember.”
“You’re telling me that they were.”
It went like this for questions about road conditions, Barker's actions immediately after the accident and what he told the troopers who responded – that he was distracted when he looked down to retrieve something. He didn’t know what it might have been.
“Could you have been sending a text message at the time? Ratajczak asked.
“I could've, but I don’t know,” Barker said.
His hearing
When members of the State Police are disciplined, they can challenge the penalties laid down by requesting a formal hearing. For Barker, the organization decided to go straight to a hearing – before three high-ranking police officials – to decide his case.
Presiding on July 20, 2020, was Scott A. Wilcox, an assistant deputy superintendent. Two majors served as hearing officers, Paul E. Hogan and Louis J. Weber Jr.
They heard a lawyer for the State Police allege Barker violated 19 regulations. The violations stemmed from the two crashes and a third matter that arose in October 2019: A new girlfriend broke up with him and obtained an order of protection because, she told Town of Tonawanda police, Barker persisted in trying to contact her. The hearing panel found Barker guilty of administrative charges that he harassed the woman and brought discredit upon the State Police while he was recovering from the Thruway crash and unable to work.
As for Barker’s first distracted-driving accident in November 2018, he admitted to nearly everything alleged. He had lied to his supervisors after the wreck because he feared the consequences if he told the truth.
“I was very nervous,” he told the room.
He admitted he was distracted by his phone in Allegany County but didn’t think he had been on the phone at the very moment the car went airborne.
“I had a phone call … that dropped,” he said. “I tried to contact her back but couldn’t because of cell service. I went through the intersection, bottomed out and continued through the intersection.”
As for the Thruway crash, he shed no new light on it.
His PBA lawyer, Maria B. Morris, asked: “As we sit here today, do you have any personal knowledge or any memory of anything that has to do with the accident of July 15th of 2019?”