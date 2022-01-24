Tom Precious: Memories from my Albany 'one-year plan' that turned into a career

Life can be humbling

One day, I happened to be hanging outside Pataki’s office just checking who was going in and out. A Syracuse-area school group came by on a tour. Pataki, always gracious, walked up to them, greeted them and gave them some great insights about the Capitol. He finished his chat after a few minutes. The teacher turned to him and asked: “And you are?” He responded: “Governor George Pataki.” It was funny to witness, but also provided multiple lessons for me, and perhaps, Pataki.

Humbling moments, Part II

In 2007, Eliot Spitzer went to an Albany Head Start program to try to show his soft and cozy side after quickly earning a reputation at the Capitol for having anything but those characteristics. He read the youngsters “If You Give a Pig a Pancake.” He told the kids they could call him Eliot. “I want to call you clown," one boy said. A second kid agreed with the title. And another. Spitzer, a father and former prosecutor, sought some control of the situation. “All right. Do you like clowns?” he said to them. In response, a fourth kid said: “I want to call you Chuck E. Cheese.”

Pork, pork and more pork