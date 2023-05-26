ALBANY – Buffalo State Sen. Tim Kennedy has introduced a bill giving Gov. Kathy Hochul authority to enter a new casino compact with the Seneca Nation, a required step towards finalizing an agreement.

But the bill also contains provisions granting the Nation new advantages in its ongoing negotiations with Hochul's office, raising concerns within the Hochul administration.

Under the 2002 compact, in exchange for paying a portion of revenues on slot machines and other gaming devices to New York State, the Nation obtained the exclusive right to offer those devices west of State Route 14. The Nation has since opened three casinos.

Kennedy’s bill, through legislation, would guarantee the Nation the same exclusivity zone as negotiated in 2002. If that bill became law this year, the Hochul administration’s main leverage in current talks – the threat of not granting such exclusivity – would disappear. The bill would also make it easier for the Seneca Nation to sue New York's governor over the compact negotiations.

Two top Hochul aides are currently engaged in high-stakes talks with Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. over the details of a new Seneca Nation compact. The original agreement between New York State and the Nation, signed in 2002, expires in early December.

As of this week, there was no alternative bill in the State Legislature granting Hochul authority to enter a new pact.

If both houses of the Legislature passed Kennedy’s current version, Hochul’s administration would face a difficult decision. She could sign the bill, despite likely opposing certain terms – or issue a veto, leaving her without authorization to enter a new compact ahead of the December expiration.

Hochul’s press secretary, Hazel Crampton-Hays, said in a statement only that, “We will review the legislation if it passes both houses of the Legislature.”

Kennedy's office drafted the bill in conjunction with the Seneca Nation, which is one of the senator's top donors. And the Nation's leadership is pushing for its passage before session ends in June, sponsoring online ads and pressing members of the Legislature.

But it is far from clear whether the Legislature, controlled by Democrats, will play hardball with the Democratic governor on this issue.

In a statement this week, Kennedy framed his bill as a potential multi-year project, one that could benefit the Seneca Nation in future negotiations with a different governor.

“This bill was just introduced in the Senate, and it's certainly a priority,” Kennedy said. “As we head into the last few weeks of legislative session, hundreds of bills will pass through committees and move to the floor, and I'm hopeful that this will be one of them. If it's not, we'll certainly be picking up where we left off next year. This legislation is not in direct response to the ongoing negotiations between the Executive Chamber and the Seneca Nation – my expectation is that these talks are progressing in a positive direction and that everyone is engaging in good faith negotiations. This is about the future – for a time where we may not have the leadership that we have today.”

Kennedy's office also could introduce an alternate version of the bill, or Hochul could introduce her own "program bill" in the Legislature.

While Kennedy believes the Hochul administration is negotiating in good faith, Seneca leadership has been wary of the governor since last year, when her administration issued a subpoena freezing Seneca bank accounts and forcing the repayment of more than $500 million in disputed casino revenue. In recent months, Armstrong has also been trying to gain a meeting with Hochul, but has been rebuffed.

The Nation “hoped for a more reasonable person that we could interact with and work with as a partner," Armstrong told The Buffalo News in an interview last week. "We haven't seen it yet.”

Lobbied by donors

Records show that some of Kennedy’s largest campaign contributors are among those pushing for a new compact favorable to the Nation.

Last week, businessman and Seneca Nation Councilor J.C. Seneca held a rally promoting a “fair compact” in Buffalo, where several former Seneca Nation presidents and Kennedy's chief of staff spoke. That same day, Kennedy’s bill was introduced.

Since 2010, J.C. Seneca or his tobacco business have donated nearly $80,000 to Kennedy’s campaign.

In an interview, J.C. Seneca said he'd had no direct contact with Kennedy about the bill and never saw the language until it was publicly released. He added that the Nation's lobbying firm, Hinman Straub, did work with Kennedy on its drafting.

"It's a good bill," he said. "The chances of it being it being passed and signed by the governor are slim to none. But Kennedy is an upstanding guy. He's a guy who certainly does right thing. If you look at this bill, and the intent of it, it's doing the right thing."

He believed the Legislature may not pass the bill in its current form because "the governor carries a lot of weight. And if the governor puts pressure on the Assembly and Senate, it could be difficult."

Records show that the Seneca Nation has itself donated more than $63,000 to Kennedy, far more than the Nation has donated to any other politician in New York since 2000.

Hirshbeck said the recently introduced bill was "born out of collaboration" with the Nation.

"The Seneca Nation came to our office with this request, and our legislative team reviewed it internally, before sitting down with the Senecas and their counsel to discuss the premise and work through questions to finalize language," she said.

Kennedy, a Democrat, said that as chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Native American-State Relations, “it’s my responsibility to address the inequities the nations have faced for hundreds of years and be a voice in state government on their behalf.”

'Sovereign immunity'

If passed, the bill would also waive the state’s “sovereign immunity” from certain types of litigation filed by the Nation in state and federal court. Specifically, the Nation could file a lawsuit claiming that the governor was “failing to enter” into negotiations over the gaming compact – or was not negotiating in “good faith.”

Federal law provides legal protections to Native American nations regarding gaming compact negotiations. But in 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court also found that Florida’s sovereign immunity protected the state from a gaming-related lawsuit filed by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The Kennedy bill would expressly waive that immunity so that federal law applies to talks between the Seneca Nation and New York. California and Michigan have previously taken similar actions, according to the Nation.

The Assembly sponsor of the bill is Democrat Gary Pretlow, who is the chair of the body’s Assembly Racing and Wagering Committee. And Kennedy is an influential member of the Senate Democratic conference from Western New York who chairs the subcommittee focused on State-Native American relations.

Otherwise, the bill has attracted one other co-sponsor in the Senate and none in the Assembly, with the session scheduled to end in two weeks.

If the bill does not pass before then, Hochul could call a special session later this year to take up the issue. In 2001, the Legislature granted Gov. George Pataki authority to enter the original compact during a special October session.

The Seneca Nation says Kennedy’s bill should not be controversial. The immunity waiver grants a protection already provided by federal law. And because the Nation has spent nearly $2 billion to develop and operate its casinos since 2002, guaranteeing exclusivity is more than reasonable.

“We see the introduction of this bill as an important step in the process toward a fair and equitable compact,” Armstrong said in a statement this week. "Fundamentally, we believe it is the right thing to do and that passing the bill can help ensure an arena for fair and honest negotiations, which is in everyone’s best interest.”

Kennedy said if exclusivity is not guaranteed, "it would be too easy for a future Governor to walk away from these negotiations and allow the Seneca Nation’s exclusivity agreement to disappear overnight." That would be a "slap in the face to the Nation and an abdication of our responsibility as New Yorkers to ensure the Seneca Nation is treated as a full and equal partner," he said.

Further complicating the situation is that Hochul says she has recused herself from the ongoing negotiations with the Nation.

That’s because her husband, William Hochul, is a top official at Delaware North, the global gaming and hospitality company that has an interest in two of the racinos that directly compete with the Seneca Nation’s three casinos.

In 2021, Hochul signed an agreement recusing herself from decisions on “any/all matters related to Delaware North.”

The compact negotiation is a unique situation, however, because no one besides Hochul can ultimately sign off on a deal with the sovereign nation.

Hochul’s office says the governor has delegated all negotiations to staff.