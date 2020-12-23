The vaccine is here. So is the lobbying effort to move to the front of the line

Within hours of the letter from Assembly Democrats, Cuomo administration officials called them with an assurance: EMS workers would be in an initial vaccination wave. Administration officials later said, via Twitter and in a Cuomo news conference, that EMS workers were always going to be in Phase 1, but that there are not enough vaccine doses in the first batch to cover all eligible health care workers. Between vaccines developed by Pfizer, the first federally approved vaccine maker, and Moderna, which got federal backing on Friday to release its vaccine to the public, the state expects to have about 500,000 doses available to various health care workers.

“I’m relieved that emergency workers are in that group because they put themselves in harm’s way even before Covid,’’ said Assemblywoman Karen McMahon, an Amherst Democrat who signed the letter about the EMS personnel.

“It’s going to be tough covering people. It’s going to take a while and I am concerned that there are people in the lines not getting vaccinated," she said.

A long rollout