ALBANY – With a deadline looming, the State Legislature passed a stopgap measure on Monday keeping state government running while lawmakers iron out a late budget agreement with Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The budget was due Saturday. The Legislature faced a deadline at the end of Monday to pass the budget “extender” bill or risk state workers going without a paycheck later in the week.

The agreement keeps the state government running until April 10. At that time, Hochul could introduce another budget extender if negotiations have not concluded.

Hochul opted to put forth a straightforward bill that simply keeps the government running for a week, but did not incorporate other policy matters.

Negotiations now continue over several major priorities sought by Hochul that have stalled progress amid resistance from the Democratic-controlled State Legislature.

"New Yorkers are concerned about public safety, the rising cost of housing, and ensuring high-quality schools for all our kids, and any budget deal must make progress on these core issues,” Hochul said in a statement on Monday. “I have been negotiating in good faith with the Legislature, but it is clear there is more work to be done before we reach an agreement.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, said that her conference was “disappointed that all parties couldn’t come together to pass a final budget in a timely manner.”

“We look forward to concluding our budget process and having a budget that represents the values of all New Yorkers," she said.

Hochul and the Legislature have reportedly progressed towards an agreement on changes to the state’s bail law, which along with differences over achieving housing growth have been the most contentious issues in negotiations.

Meanwhile, a climate change policy proposal has suddenly emerged as a major issue, sparking backlash from environmental groups and some legislative Democrats.

In late March, the chairman of the State Senate Energy Committee, Democratic State Sen. Kevin Parker, introduced a bill that would change New York’s accounting method for calculating greenhouse gas emissions. Hochul’s administration favors the idea and it has become part of budget negotiations.

As first reported by Politico, the measure has the support of the fossil fuel industry. It would likely enable greater combustion of natural gas and other fuels than envisioned by a 22-member panel, the Climate Action Council, that issued sweeping recommendations in December for the state to hit ambitious climate goals.

New York and one other state – Maryland – use a 20-year timeline to account for the impact of methane gas on global warming. Other states, as well as the federal government, use a 100-year timeline – and Parker’s bill would switch New York to the 100-year frame.

In an interview with The News, two top Hochul administration officials argued that consumer costs could skyrocket if the standard were not changed.

During her State of the State address in January, Hochul proposed a “cap and invest" program by which large-scale greenhouse gas emitters – as well as distributors of heating and transportation fuels – would be required to purchase allowances for the emissions associated with their activities. That plan is expected to be included in the final state budget agreement.

Hochul also instructed state agencies to study the affordability of the program. The Hochul administration examined what the auction price would be for emitters based on the 20-year accounting method, and determined that when passed on to consumers, “the cost could be exorbitant,” according to Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“In fact, we could experience a 60-cent increase in the cost of gasoline per gallon. That home heating could go up at 80%,” Seggos said. “So it forced us to think about ways in which we could mitigate that, and that's why we're having a discussion right now about the accounting methodologies. There are different ways to do this that enables us to hit our targets, but in the meantime, doesn't hurt consumers.”

Doreen Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, said that Hochul’s commitment to meet New York’s ambitious climate goals “is unwavering.”

“What we need to do is ensure that affordability for New Yorkers and all our families is available, because those two goals are not mutually exclusive,” she said. “We need all of these to come together to realize an effective policy.”

The proposed change to the 100-year standard has sparked fierce reaction. State Sen. Liz Krueger, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, told Politico that the 20-year methane accounting standard was “one of the strongest parts” of the state’s climate law and that “giving in to the polluter lobby by weakening our methane accounting will kneecap all our efforts going forward.”

Democrat State Sen. Peter Harckham said on Monday that any “attempt by the Executive to insert a change in climate accounting into budget negotiations is ill-advised and ill-timed."

“Climate science has clearly evolved to demonstrate that methane is the immediate threat and heats the planet faster than carbon dioxide,” he said. “That’s why members of the Climate Action Council toiled hundreds of hours to determine that the 20-year accounting, not the 100-year accounting, is the appropriate policy for New York to take."