State looks to require SUNY students to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Dozens of colleges around the country already have announced requirements that returning students be vaccinated, including Rutgers, Cornell, Brown, Yale, Northeastern and Columbia.

Cuomo did not state if there would be an exemption to the looming order and whether the SUNY board has to approve the idea. Though Cuomo wields power over SUNY policies, the system does have a Board of Directors that must approve major changes taking place on campuses. Cuomo did not say when the SUNY and CUNY boards will act, but he said they will embrace the idea.

Cuomo again turned to a favorite term he’s been using – the "youthful" – to talk about the groups the state is concerned are not taking seriously enough calls for people to get vaccinated. The highest vaccination group: 65 to 74-year-olds, 73.6% of whom have gotten vaccinated in New York. The lowest: 16- to 25-year-olds, which have an overall vaccination rate of 24.7%, the Cuomo administration says.

Among the other approaches Cuomo unveiled Monday:

• Putting vaccination sites at transit hubs on systems operated by the New York subway system, Metro North and the Long Island Rail Road. People getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get incentives ranging from seven days’ free rides on the subway and two one-way tickets on the railroad.