State budget hits roadblocks over 'Excluded Workers Fund,' mobile sports betting

One of the supporters, Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat, suggested he would block bills introduced by Senate opponents of the effort through the health committee he chairs. He said many Assembly Democrats don’t believe the “racist hogwash” of some moderate Assembly Democrats, adding on Twitter Monday that the effort to kill the Excluded Workers Fund from the budget “reeks of privilege and contempt.”

But some upstate and suburban New York City Democrats are concerned that the idea does not include ways in which to verify that eligible recipients qualify for unemployment and other benefits. Additionally, they worry that the spending increases expected in a new budget will not afford some Covid-19-affected people and businesses with relief they need.

Talks continue over mobile sports betting

Talks have been ongoing over efforts to legalize mobile sports betting in New York. Sports betting is allowed if wagers are placed in person at the state’s four commercial casinos or the ones owned and run by tribes, including the Seneca Nation of Indians.

An on-time state budget: It's a long shot bet With more liberal lawmakers getting elected, the left wing of the party sees 2021 as its year to strike on a major spending increase along with major tax increase.