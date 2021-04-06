State budget heads toward adoption with plan to legalize mobile sports betting

ALBANY – State lawmakers Tuesday began passing the final round of state budget bills with increases in spending for public schools, state and local infrastructure projects and health programs – funded partly by new revenues, including new taxes from legalization of mobile sports betting.

The budget could be completed as early as Wednesday, lawmakers predicted – or hoped – for a fiscal plan that was supposed to be in place March 31.

The budget, put together by Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the Democratic-led Legislature, will increase spending by more than $20 billion, or about 10%, to a total of $212 billion. A Republican lawmaker said that total is more than the combined budgets of Florida and Texas.

The sports betting issue was still being finalized Tuesday evening, but officials said a final budget bill will include the measure. Internet betting on any range of sports contests – allowing people to bet on their laptops from home or the office or on their phones while in the stadium watching a Buffalo Bills game – should be operating by year's end.

“Now, we’re in the arena of mobile sports betting," Sen. Joseph Addabbo, a Queens Democrat, said of the deal he said will be in the final budget.

Cutbacks turn to spending increases