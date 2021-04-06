State budget bill's big boost for road, bridge projects called 'godsend' for Buffalo'

Streets in many parts of localities are in states of disrepair, serving as disincentives for economic development projects in some cities and towns that cannot afford to make the repairs on their own.

Funding for the City Touring Roads program will be based on a formula that looks at number of miles of non-state highway roads in municipalities; Kennedy said Buffalo under the measure is in line for $9.3 million.

The state’s main funding program to help localities pay for road, bridge, sidewalk and other projects – called the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program – has not seen a funding increase from Albany since 2013. The new state budget will add $100 million to the program, first funded in 1981, for a total of $538 million, a 23% increase from last year.

The new budget also rejects a Cuomo plan to cut a program called the Extreme Winter Recovery Funds initiative, a funding source that is especially tapped into by upstate communities to help maintain and repair local infrastructures. The final budget will restore the $65 million Cuomo proposed to cut from the program, and then add $35 million in new money for a total of $100 million, Kennedy said.