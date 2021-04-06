State budget bill's big boost for road, bridge projects called 'godsend' for Buffalo'

ALBANY – Slated for deep spending reductions just four months ago, communities around New York will see a $285 million boost to fund maintenance of crumbling roads, bridges, sidewalks as well as to carry out new infrastructure projects.
The funding is part of a capital projects bill – one of 10 bills that will make up the 2021 budget – introduced early Tuesday morning at the State Capitol.
Major portions of the 2021-2022 budget – from education to environmental programs to whether or how mobile sports betting will be legalized – have yet to make the light of day. Translation: Contentious or legally or politically complex issues are still being negotiated for a budget that was due March 31.
The capital projects bill creates a new $100 million program, called the City Touring Roads initiative, which will dedicate road repairs to communities that have not gotten money for state roads that go through their cities, towns and villages.
“It’s just so huge for Buffalo, especially with the limited funds they have. It’s going to be a godsend for Buffalo," said Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat.
As chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Kennedy was part of the budget talks to restore money Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sought to cut in this year’s budget, and to add a major pot of new funding.
Streets in many parts of localities are in states of disrepair, serving as disincentives for economic development projects in some cities and towns that cannot afford to make the repairs on their own.
Funding for the City Touring Roads program will be based on a formula that looks at number of miles of non-state highway roads in municipalities; Kennedy said Buffalo under the measure is in line for $9.3 million.
The state’s main funding program to help localities pay for road, bridge, sidewalk and other projects – called the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program – has not seen a funding increase from Albany since 2013. The new state budget will add $100 million to the program, first funded in 1981, for a total of $538 million, a 23% increase from last year.
The new budget also rejects a Cuomo plan to cut a program called the Extreme Winter Recovery Funds initiative, a funding source that is especially tapped into by upstate communities to help maintain and repair local infrastructures. The final budget will restore the $65 million Cuomo proposed to cut from the program, and then add $35 million in new money for a total of $100 million, Kennedy said.
Another program, called PAVE-NY whose funding is determined by the Cuomo administration and not through a formula, will get $150 million this year, an increase of $50 million. The program prioritizes projects that improve local roads while creating jobs and improving a community’s economic competitiveness.
“As we continue to rebuild our economy after the Covid-19 pandemic, we know that sound infrastructure will play a vital role. While New York’s recovery will absolutely depend upon federal investment, today’s capital bill undoubtedly advances our state’s infrastructure priorities, and creates a framework for further funding down the road," Kennedy said.
Once facing big spending cuts, localities and others will be seeing more money this year, thanks to a major federal bailout of the state and improving tax revenue conditions.
The money for road and bridge projects in localities is part of a 1,057-page bill that provides funding for state college campus building projects, environmental and energy initiatives, state parks, and targeted programs like making Lake Ontario shoreline more resilient.