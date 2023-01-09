Some Hochul staffers still on agency payrolls despite criticism from good government groups

On her first day as governor in August 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised a "new era of transparency” in Albany.

But since she assumed office 16 months ago, her administration has continued a hiring practice that has long allowed governors to obscure the true cost of their staffs, records show.

The practice entails hiring new staff to work directly for the governor but paying them using various state agencies or public authorities, rather than the governor's own budget. The payment method has helped governors dodge possible criticism for increasing their payroll costs, while shielding certain hires from scrutiny.

Strictly by the numbers, Hochul has been engaging in the practice at a level similar to her predecessor Andrew Cuomo. But based on available data, there also appear to be differences between how Cuomo's office once operated and how Hochul's does now.

John Kaehny, executive director of the government reform group Reinvent Albany, called it "cynical and hypocritical to hide governor's staff costs on agency payrolls – and it got Cuomo investigated by the FBI."

Six years ago, when the practice was scrutinized by the Times Union of Albany, certain Cuomo staffers' jobs bore little relationship to the missions of agencies paying them.

Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays said that under the current governor, agency payrolls are not used for hiring "without a clear nexus" between the purpose of the state agency making the payment and the person's role within the governor's office.

The Cuomo administration's hiring practices were the subject of an FBI investigation that began in 2017. Cuomo dismissed the inquiry as seeking to criminalize longstanding behavior by New York governors, calling it a "charade." While the inquiry did not result in any criminal charges, in September, the Hochul administration did agree to pay a $500,000 settlement to the federal government related to Cuomo's use of the practice.

According to data provided by Hochul's office in mid-December, there were 263 people working for Hochul's office, including the governor. Of those, 121 were paid by state agencies besides Hochul's office itself – or about 46% of the total.

Even amid the long-running FBI investigation, use of the practice increased: Over the past six years, the overall size of the governor's office, formally known as the Executive Chamber, grew by more than 50 people. Compared to six years ago, about 3% more Executive Chamber staffers were paid by agencies besides the Chamber itself as of mid-December. (The lieutenant governor and lieutenant governor staff are not included in figures cited in this article.)

Much of the Executive Chamber's growth began under Cuomo. In the fall of 2020, according to public documents, the overall number of officials in Cuomo's office had jumped to about 260.

Cuomo resigned in August 2021. After Hochul assumed the office, she reshaped its senior staff but continued using agency budget lines.

Still, there have been some reforms.

In 2015, Cuomo's office hired one $125,000-a-year speechwriter through a budget line at the state Office of Children and Family Services, which oversees county child welfare agencies. In 2016, Cuomo's office hired a $120,000-a-year speechwriter through a budget line at the state Affordable Housing Corp., a quasi-governmental agency that helps subsidize affordable housing projects.

By contrast, three current Hochul speechwriters are all paid by Hochul's own office, records show.

Using public records, it's not a simple process to identify how staff in the governor's office is getting paid. For a member of the public seeking to obtain a full list of Chamber staff, doing so through a Freedom of Information Law request has historically taken months.

Obtaining information about which Executive Chamber employees are paid by the Chamber requires a separate FOIL request with the state comptroller.

Obtaining data about which agencies or public authorities are paying Chamber staff is even more involved. An Albany think tank, the Empire Center for Public Policy, obtains agency and authority payrolls through FOIL, then posts the data on its website on an annual basis. Names in that payroll database can then be compared with the full Chamber staff list, though certain, more recent hires aren't in the database.

Hochul's office noted that it has proactively posted a list of Chamber staff on the governor's website. (The list had not been updated since June, but after The News sought comment from Hochul's office, is now more current.)

"Governor Hochul is committed to delivering for New Yorkers and restoring trust in government, and we are constantly working to be as efficient and effective as possible," Crampton-Hays said in a statement.

Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi notes that for decades, governors have used agency and authority budget lines for hiring: At least back to the administration of former Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, who served from from 1959 to 1973.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it,” Azzopardi said.

Still, not every governor has chosen to partake: Upon taking office in 2007, Gov. Eliot Spitzer sought to end the practice during his brief tenure, and proposed increasing his office's budget by $3 million to absorb staffing costs previously paid by state agencies.

When the FBI's criminal investigation into Cuomo's office ebbed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York instead pursued a civil case under the False Claims Act.

The civil inquiry into Cuomo's administration concerned a federal clean water grant, funds the Environmental Protection Agency gives annually to the state Environmental Facilities Corp., a quasi-governmental entity that assists in building state water infrastructure projects.

The Cuomo administration would not admit fault in the matter. The case was ultimately settled for $500,000 in September, once Hochul had replaced Cuomo as governor.

In the settlement agreed to by Hochul’s administration, the Environmental Facilities Corp. acknowledged that first under Gov. David Paterson and then under Cuomo, EFC leadership falsely stated individuals were working in support of the federal grant, statements serving to inflate the annual grant amount. In fact, several people on the EFC payroll were working for those governors in positions unrelated to that funding.

Those staffers included a woman who had been the "national advance lead" for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, responsible for setting up events for the candidate. She filled a similar role in Cuomo's office, but was paid by the EFC.

Of the Environmental Facilities Corp. settlement, Azzopardi said, the Cuomo administration believed “that we provided irrefutable proof that the grant money was used appropriately – and that this was a paperwork issue.”