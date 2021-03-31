Seven months later, Cuomo administration divulges details about his Covid-19 book deal

Mogul then spread her reasoning for approval of the outside income deal for Cuomo as justified based on JCOPE precedents, including its OK of the 2014 book deal. She said he would write the 2020 book on his own time and not use any state personnel or resources for the project. She said two publishers were under consideration at the time and that neither had any state contracts and neither had been lobbying the state.

She sought an expedited review – “in view of the pending transaction” – from the agency, which has Cuomo appointees on its board and loyalists of the governor on its staff.

It was expedited. Just 7 days later, Martin Levine, deputy general counsel at JCOPE, responded to Mogul, saying the book project was OK.

The third of nine requirements for Cuomo was repeated from the 2012 book approval: “The subject matter must be sufficiently unrelated to the governor’s official activities so that authorship or the advice or material provided in the book cannot be viewed as part of the governor’s job.”