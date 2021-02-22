Senecas must pay $435 million owed to state and local governments, court says

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Seneca Nation must pay approximately $435 million that it owes to state and municipal governments under the agreement that gave the Senecas exclusive rights to operate gambling casinos in Western New York.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the decision by the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in a press conference Monday.

“It is high time the Seneca Nation follows the law and pays what they owe, and it is significant funding,” Cuomo said.

State budget director Robert Mujica said that the Senecas owe about $435 million overall, with about $150 million due to local governments.

“The City of Buffalo is pleased that the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York and found that the Seneca Nation is bound by the process it agreed to and to make the payments it committed to make to the State of New York – a significant portion of which are earmarked for the City of Buffalo," Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement.

