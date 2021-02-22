 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senecas must pay $435 million owed to state and local governments, court says
0 comments

Senecas must pay $435 million owed to state and local governments, court says

Support this work for $1 a month

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Seneca Nation must pay approximately $435 million that it owes to state and municipal governments under the agreement that gave the Senecas exclusive rights to operate gambling casinos in Western New York.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the decision by the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in a press conference Monday.

“It is high time the Seneca Nation follows the law and pays what they owe, and it is significant funding,” Cuomo said.

State budget director Robert Mujica said that the Senecas owe about $435 million overall, with about $150 million due to local governments.

“The City of Buffalo is pleased that the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York and found that the Seneca Nation is bound by the process it agreed to and to make the payments it committed to make to the State of New York – a significant portion of which are earmarked for the City of Buffalo," Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County officials on Covid-19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News