School mask mandate made official as Covid-19 rates continue to rise

About half the population in Chautauqua County has been vaccinated. The state reports that 51.9% had received at least one dose, and 61.6% of those 18 and over have received at least one dose.

Allegany County continues to lag in vaccinations, with 40% having at least one dose. In Cattaraugus County, 46% of the population has received at least one dose; in Niagara County, 58.3% has at least one dose, and in Erie County, 63% have at least one dose of vaccine.

"We came together to help keep each other safe at the height of the pandemic, and we have to keep that collective spirit going while this virus and its Delta variant remain a threat. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, follow the basic safety guidelines – that's how we beat the virus," Hochul said Saturday.

She pledged to issue "concise and consistent" guidance for schools after she was sworn in Tuesday, and she said there would be a universal mask mandate in all schools in New York.

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker on Friday issued a determination requiring the "universal masking of teachers, staff, students and visitors to P-12 schools over age 2 and able to medically tolerate a face covering/mask and regardless of vaccination status."

"I'm a mom; I can understand the stress levels are off the charts. So we have to, first of all, have mandatory masks, which is something that is not universally popular, but I think it's an important step toward getting safety in schools," Hochul told CBS This Morning last week.

