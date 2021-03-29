Rochester-area woman says Cuomo was 'overly sexual' during 2017 tour of her home

The woman, who lives in the town of Greece, will be cooperating with Attorney General Letitia James in her sexual harassment investigation of Cuomo, but will not be reaching out to a separate probe by the Assembly Judiciary Committee, her lawyer said. She did not say why, but some of Cuomo’s accusers say they believe the Democratic Assembly investigation of the Democratic governor will not be impartial and is more about buying Cuomo time.

Allred said Vill is not seeking any criminal complaints against Cuomo, though she said his actions “technically” rise to an assault and that, as of now anyway, no civil court action is being contemplated.

The stop by Cuomo’s to Vill’s house came during a tour of flood damage along Lake Ontario in the spring of 2017.

Vill said at one point during the tour of the inside and outside of her home that Cuomo “forcibly grabbed my face with his other big hand and kissed my cheek.”

Rita Glavin, Cuomo's defense lawyer, said Cuomo has "during times of crisis" frequently hugged and kissed people to "comfort New Yorkers. She pointed reporters to other photos taken that day during his Lake Ontario tour of Cuomo hugging, holding hands and kissing other people -- all in public. "Nothing described at today's press conference was unique in that regards,'' she said.