Rochester-area woman says Cuomo was 'overly sexual' during 2017 tour of her home

ALBANY – A Monroe County woman on Monday became the latest person to accuse Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of sexually inappropriate behavior, saying he kissed her twice while he was on a storm damage tour at her home outside Rochester in 2017.
“I felt he was coming on to me in my own home," said Sherry Vill, a 55-year-old small business owner who was married at the time of the Cuomo visit. Her son videotaped one of the kisses.
Vill described the governor during her visit to her home, with her family members in attendance, as “very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family.”
Vill made her comments Monday during a video call with reporters and her new attorney, Los Angeles powerhouse lawyer Gloria Allred, who has had many women’s rights, employment and high-publicity cases. Allred help up photos of Cuomo during the 2017 stop by Vill's house, including one depicting Cuomo kissing her client; the photo was taken from a video shot by the woman's son that has since been deleted.
Vill did not come forward before, the attorney said, because of Cuomo’s power as New York governor. She said she is making the case public now, in part, because of other sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations made by other women, including people who have worked for Cuomo during his time as governor.
The woman, who lives in the town of Greece, will be cooperating with Attorney General Letitia James in her sexual harassment investigation of Cuomo, but will not be reaching out to a separate probe by the Assembly Judiciary Committee, her lawyer said. She did not say why, but some of Cuomo’s accusers say they believe the Democratic Assembly investigation of the Democratic governor will not be impartial and is more about buying Cuomo time.
Allred said Vill is not seeking any criminal complaints against Cuomo, though she said his actions “technically” rise to an assault and that, as of now anyway, no civil court action is being contemplated.
The stop by Cuomo’s to Vill’s house came during a tour of flood damage along Lake Ontario in the spring of 2017.
Vill said at one point during the tour of the inside and outside of her home that Cuomo “forcibly grabbed my face with his other big hand and kissed my cheek.”
Rita Glavin, Cuomo's defense lawyer, said Cuomo has "during times of crisis" frequently hugged and kissed people to "comfort New Yorkers. She pointed reporters to other photos taken that day during his Lake Ontario tour of Cuomo hugging, holding hands and kissing other people -- all in public. "Nothing described at today's press conference was unique in that regards,'' she said.
In other recent cases, Cuomo has said he never touched anyone inappropriately, that he is “old-fashioned” in the way he greets people with hugs and kisses and that he has never sexually harassed any woman.
Allred dismissed that defense, noting that Cuomo is a lawyer, former state attorney general and employer of state workers who must, like other state employees, undergo annual sexual harassment awareness training.
Allred has built her reputation representing clients in high-profile cases. For more than 40 years out of her California office, she has handled cases on a range of fronts, including representing three women in the sexual assault criminal trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein; taken on the legality of all-men’s clubs; represented the plaintiff in the landmark Roe v. Wade case; and was the lawyer for an adult film star who helped end former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner’s career.
The scandals Cuomo is facing are on a multifront basis. Besides the sexual harassment probe by the attorney general, the Assembly’s impeachment investigation is also looking at underreporting by Cuomo and his advisers of nursing home residents who died from Covid as well as his Covid policies requiring nursing homes to take in Covid-positive patients and recent reports that Cuomo prioritized Covid-19 testing for family members.