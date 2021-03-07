Restaurants to expand capacity to 75% if Covid-19 rates continue to fall

Restaurants throughout much of the state will be allowed to increase their capacity to 75% as of March 19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday during a conference call with reporters.

And local restaurant owners were thrilled.

“It’s certainly in the right direction,” said Russell Salvatore, owner of Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More and the Salvatore Grand Hotel on Transit Road. “It’s certainly going to be a help for restaurants. They’re all practicing the social distancing and that. We’re all looking forward to the 100%, and everyone’s looking forward to getting rid of the masks.”

Salvatore said he’s had to turn away some business on the weekends, when “people are coming out,” but “Monday to Thursday is very quiet.”

“On the weekend, we can use the 75%,” he said. “On Monday through Thursday, we’re not even getting 50%, so it doesn’t affect our business at all.”

Paul Santora, one of the area’s most vocal critics of the state’s capacity limits, agreed.

Erie County restaurants win ruling in lawsuit over indoor-dining ban State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak on Wednesday granted the restaurants' request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the Covid-19 restriction.