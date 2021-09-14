Poll shows Hochul doing well, among New Yorkers who know about her

ALBANY – When it comes to her favorability ratings by New York voters, Gov. Kathy Hochul in her first few weeks as governor is starting off pretty strong.

Her main obstacle, or perhaps path for opportunity, in these early days: There are as many people who say they don’t know enough about her to form an opinion as there are those who view her positively, according to a new poll.

In another illustration of New York’s blue state leanings, 42% of registered voters say they have a favorable view the new governor – who took office Aug. 24 following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo – compared with 17% who give her a negative rating, according to a poll by Siena College out this morning.

But 41% say they don’t have enough information to form an opinion about Hochul, who Cuomo kept out of the limelight since she became his lieutenant governor in 2015.

Just under three quarters of voters say it is exciting to have New York’s first woman as governor, and 67% said Cuomo was right to resign, rather than remain in office to battle for his job.

On Covid-19 matters, 69% say they approve of mandates requiring teachers and staff to be vaccinated, and 66% say they support businesses, such as restaurants and gyms, requiring proof of vaccination for use of their facilities.