NY Senate majority leader calls on Cuomo to resign as fellow Dems ramp up criticism

Cuomo on Sunday denied any such encounter, saying Hinton has been a longtime “adversary” of his. In fact, Hinton was a longtime Cuomo aide before several years ago joining the administration of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has been a political enemy of Cuomo’s for years.

Previously, two former aides – first Lindsey Boylan and then Charlotte Bennett – accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Bennett, 25, was featured three times during national CBS News broadcasts giving her first tv interview on the matter. The 63-year-old Cuomo has not denied the allegations by Bennett, but said he never knew at the time he was making her feel uncomfortable – by talking about her sexual assault history, whether she could date older men and other intimate details – and that he apologized to her.

Cuomo was especially dismissive Sunday regarding calls for him to resign, suggesting that they come from people who politically oppose him. But Stewart-Cousins does not fit into that category. She has walked a fine line between some members of her Senate Democratic conference, who have wanted him to resign or face impeachment, and her role as legislative leader who must negotiate with Cuomo on key issues of the day in Albany.

“That’s nice," Cuomo said of the resignation demands by some lawmakers. “I’m going to do my job.”