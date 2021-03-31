Now that marijuana is legal in New York State, here's what you need to know

Homegrown marijuana

The law permits an individual to grow three “mature” plants and three “immature” marijuana plants, or a maximum of 12 plants per household, no matter how many people reside there. The plants must stay on an owner’s or renter’s property, or indoors, and “reasonable” steps must be taken to secure the plants to prevent access by anyone 21 and under. Medical marijuana patients will be able to start growing their own plants at home in six months, while at-home “adult-use” marijuana plants can be grown starting 18 months after the opening of the first retail dispensaries expected to pop up around the state.

Medical marijuana

The state’s medical marijuana program also will see changes, including becoming available to patients with more kinds of medical conditions, the addition of smoking as a way for eligible patients to consume marijuana and doubles to 60 days the marijuana supplies they can be prescribed. In a major lobbying win for large commercial marijuana companies now participating in the medical marijuana program, they also will be able to go into business in the new adult use marijuana market. That, too, can legally happen April 1, 2022, if the state is ready with its regulatory system by then.

Local opt-out laws