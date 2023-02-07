New York's motor vehicle inspection stickers are getting a new look.

The updated stickers reflect a major change in the way the State Department of Motor Vehicles handles the certification of inspections.

Some motorists already are seeing the new stickers on their vehicles. The DMV notes, however, that some of the old stickers will still be in use until the end of 2024. The color will continue to change each year.

“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV,” says DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them.”

The DMV adds that the vehicle information will instantly allow law enforcement to see if the stickers are valid. For more information, visit dmv.ny.gov.