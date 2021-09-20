New York's fiscal picture improving, but with much still to worry about

The Citizens Budget Commission’s Andrew Rein said the Hochul administration was “to be commended” for directing a large amount of the higher-than-anticipated receipts into two different reserve accounts that are meant to help cushion future, unexpected fiscal blows that might otherwise create the need for sudden and large tax hikes or spending cuts.

DiNapoli, the budget watchdog group noted, has predicted that the current year’s budget receipts may end up another $3 billion above updated projections. “Even with the deposits outlined in the (first quarter) update, the reserves will total $7.2 billion, still billions of dollars less than what the state should have on hand to help weather its next downturn," Rein warned in a statement last week.

Hochul’s budget division last week sought to highlight just some of the uncertainties in the numbers. It noted that the “migration of taxpayers” to other states and the expansion of remote work both “present real but hard to quantify risks to the state’s tax base, as well as to New York City and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority." That authority, ostensibly controlled by Hochul, runs the nation’s largest mass transit system in the New York City area.