The New York State Police raised the maximum age for state trooper candidates from 29 to 34, the organization announced Friday.

The move, approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul, comes as State Police officials try to diversify a mostly white force and fill hundreds of empty positions.

“This change will allow us to recruit the most diverse and skilled group of candidates possible,” Acting State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said in a prepared statement. “By raising the age, we are ensuring that we have the best and most qualified candidates possible.”

As previously reported by The Buffalo News, the State Police have the budget for 5,500 employees, but only have about 4,800 employees on payroll.

“There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible,” Nigrelli said in the statement. “These are individuals that have a wealth of knowledge and experience to bring to the job.”

The change also appears to be the latest initiative aimed at diversifying the force.

Just under 54% of New Yorkers are white, compared to the 88% of troopers who are white, according to figures recently released by the State Police.

Meanwhile, members of other racial groups are underrepresented in the State Police. Only 4.2% of troopers are Black and only 6% are Hispanic/Latinx, compared to 17.7% and 19.7% of the state population, respectively.

Several former state troopers described instances of severe racism within the force in a 2021 Associated Press report. One of those former troopers sued the State Police, describing the department as “systematically racist.”

In recent years, the State Police have attempted to retain more minority and female troopers by recruiting “heavily” in urban areas, holding meetings with community leaders and spending more money on recruiting.

Those efforts appear to have been successful. More Black, Hispanic/Latinx and Asian candidates applied to be troopers in 2022 than did in 2017, even though the overall number of applicants decreased.

“At the end, it (State Police) should just be more reflective of the society we serve,” Nigrelli previously told The News.

The State Police application process opened Saturday and runs through September. Candidates can take the entrance exam – which tests applicants’ cognitive abilities and personality attributes – as early as July 10 at 54 testing centers in New York and hundreds more at locations throughout the U.S. and at military locations around the world.

The maximum age can also be raised one year for every year an applicant serves full-time active military duty up to a maximum of seven years, according to the State Police website.

The job has a starting salary of $59,612, and troopers earn $84,331 after one year. It also offers full benefits and a retirement plan.